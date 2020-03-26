London v Roscommon championship match postponed

London’s Connacht SFC quarter-final clash with Roscommon has been postponed.

The football and hurling championships could yet be altered with the hurling provincial championships perhaps being changed to knock out rather than round robin.

Galway’s trip to New York had already been called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this morning it was confirmed that London will not host the Rossies on 2 May.

GAA Director of Player, Club and Games Administration Feargal McGill told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland: “The current situation is is that there are no changes to any of our championship structures.

“They are due to start on 10 May, which is well outside the 19 April date that the government has flagged, so that’s still a possibility at this point.

“When that’s a possibility, we can’t really change championship structures, but I do have to concede it seems unlikely we will be back playing by then.

“We are going to have to be patient. People want to know what is coming next, but we have to take our time. The key is to knowing what time we have available to us. Once we know that, we can start making some hard decisions.

“The next critical point for us is likely to be the weekend of 19 April. We expect a government announcement and we can start planning from then, wither to proceed from May 10 or to start looking at a revised championship structure.”