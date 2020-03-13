London St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancelled

03/13/2020

London has cancelled its St. Patrick’s Day Parade on account of the coronavirus threat.

The parade around London culminates in a massive concert in Trafalgar Square.

A statement from the Mayor of London’s office said: “London’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations are an annual highlight for many, many people. I am incredibly disappointed that this year’s event has had to be cancelled as key performers and parade participants are no longer able to participate due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

“London’s Irish community makes a huge contribution to our great city. I recognise that the unavailability of key performers and parade participants leaves no choice but to cancel.”

Irish Film London’s St. Patrick’s Festival has also been postponed with a statement from their Facebook page saying: “IFL have officially decided to postpone our St. Patrick’s film festival until further notice. But there’s still a chance to celebrate Irish film this weekend – in our mini online shorts film fest event.”

St. Patrick’s celebrations have also been postponed at the London Irish Centre in Camden: “We are very sad to announce postponement of all four St. Patrick’s events at the Centre.

“We have taken this decision as a precaution, and in line with global actions being taken in response to the fast-changing coronavirus crisis.

“We are equally sad to announce that the London St. Patrick’s Day Festival, for which we are Creative Partner, has been cancelled. See statement from Mayor of London below this email.

“The health and wellbeing of our vulnerable and elderly clients is our top priority.

“We are also very conscious of the safety of our audiences, artists, volunteers, and staff.

“We simply cannot justify bringing together crowds of people, especially the vulnerable, in the midst of this pandemic.

“Many months of planning and preparation went into our programme, so we postpone these events with a heavy heart.

“However, we will be back.

“As well as planning service continuation for our vulnerable clients, we are already working hard to reschedule events and will have updates soon.

“Full refunds will be made to all ticketholders who would like a refund.”

Frances Black has been cancelled at Hammersmith’s Irish Cultural Centre. The St. Patrick’s Tea Dance has also been cancelled.

Frances stated: “It is with regret that I have to cancel my upcoming concert in the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith this coming Sunday the 15th March. I regret any inconvenience caused but I feel it’s the right thing to do. I wish everyone a safe journey through this very tough time. Mind yourselves”

“All online sales shall be refunded. For any in centre purchases please e-mail gm@irishculturalcentre.co.uk for the next steps.”

Chris Kavanagh’s Legend of Luke Kelly will also not go ahead and the St. Patrick’s Tea Dance has also been postponed