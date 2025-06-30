London Rose to host fundraiser at The Claddagh Ring

The recently crowned London Rose Shauna Sammon will host a special fundraiser at The Claddagh Ring on Saturday 5 July.

The race night will raise funds for Southwark Irish Pensioners, a cause close to Shauna’s heart as she lost her grandfather recently.

The race night on 5 July will be MC’d by Joe O’Neill who established and directs the Irish Creative Collective and feature entertainment from singer- songwriter Niall McNamee.

Shauna, a 28- year- old teacher from Erriff in Co. Mayo, was selected as the London Rose for 2025 at the London Rose final in May.

Shauna teaches at St Andrew’s Primary School in Streatham.

She also plays GAA in London with Round Towers.

London Rose Shauna Sammon told The Irish World: “I’m so looking forward to it.

“I chose a race night because we used to do race nights a lot when I was younger in our local pub.

“I wanted to do that just for something different and obviously not everyone at home will be able to come and support me so I thought with them being able to enter in the form of a race or a horse, it would be a bit of craic, so looking forward to it.

“The charity I chose is the Southwark Irish Pensioners.

- Advertisement -

“They support older Irish people living in South London and they provide a place for people to come along, have a chat, an Irish cup of tea.

“They’ve monthly tea dances and they hold various activities throughout the year.

“I chose it because it centres around the topic that’s close to my heart.

“I know firsthand the difficulties that elderly people can face, especially when they live alone.

“My granddad lived with my uncle but obviously, during the days when my uncle had to work, he would be alone and I know he found it lonely at times.

“I know if he had something like that on his front doorstep, it would have made a huge difference.

“Obviously donations are hugely appreciated.”

On having Niall McNamee to playing Shauna said: “I think his name has caught a few eyes on the flyer.

“He actually played a night out with the Towers and it was great craic.

“We’ll also have the MC Joe O’Neill so really looking forward to having him too.

“I’m looking forward to meeting him.”

Shauna sang Fields of Gold, accompanied by her sister, on the night of the London Rose final.

Asked if she is still likely to sing at the Claddagh Ring, Shauna says: “I’ll have to.

“I don’t think my aunties will let me leave the place without singing a song.

“You never know, we might end the night with Fields of Gold or Grace.

“With Niall McNamee as a support act for me, I could sing anything out. Anything could happen.”

Since being selected, Shauna has been getting out into her London community for various events.

“We have a big Irish community in London.

“We’re very lucky, and it means a lot to represent all the Irish in London past and present.”

Shauna’s crowning was also welcome good news at a hard time for the family.

“It was so close to my granddad passing away so I think it was a little bit of a rainbow amongst the clouds.

“It’s been lovely.”

She also recently got to travel home for the first time since she became London Rose.

“I don’t think I expected the reception that I did get when I went home.

“When you’re in London, obviously the London Rose is a big deal but I think you realise how much of a bigger deal it is when you go home.

“They were delighted for me and my small community at home outside Westport, they were all thrilled so they’re planning a Tralee send off for me now the next time I go home.

“It’s lovely to see that and lovely to get the support.”

The London Rose Race Night fundraiser takes place at The Claddagh Ring, Hendon 7pm on Saturday 5 July.

You can donate here.

You can donate £10 for a horse and businesses have the option to donate £100 and put their business name on it. Donations in other amounts are also welcome.