The 2026 London Rose finalists have been revealed, with 16 women competing for the chance to represent the capital at the Rose of Tralee festival.

A new London Rose will be crowned this week.

2025 London Rose Shauna Sammon will be passing on her sash for a new Rose to represent London at this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Whoever takes the crown will be one of two UK Roses going to Tralee this year as they join Yorkshire Rose Kerry Manze who was selected last month.

The Irish World met with the 16 finalists who are vying for this year’s London crown.

They include doctors, scientists, teachers, county footballers, lifeguards, therapists and accomplished musicians playing instruments as varied as the ukulele, saxophone and the euphonium.

Some born in Ireland and others here, they all have ties to Ireland and the tradition be it through GAA, Irish music and a number are passionate about the Irish language.

Who are the 2026 London Rose finalists?

Here we introduce you to the 16 young women who could be your London Rose for 2026.

The London Rose Selection Ball takes place this Friday 29 May at the Clayton Hotel Chiswick.

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Ciara Aobh Fallon,

Occupation: Doctor

Age: 27

From: Wembley with family in Dublin, Kerry and Galway

Sponsor: Grey Line Construction

Ciara was born in Dublin and grew up in Wembley.

Her mother is from Dublin and her father is from Kerry, she also has family in Galway.

She plays the accordion and the tin whistle.

When she was younger, she did Irish dancing and played GAA with Tir Chonaill Gaels.

Ciara is a doctor and currently works in A&E at Northwick Park Hospital.

Ciara runs and swims and loves to hike and travel.

Ciara said: “I’ve always loved the Rose of Tralee.

“I just love the fact it celebrates Irish culture and women, and I think it’s great.

“I think it would be amazing to be the Rose of London.

“I’m very much proud of my Irish roots.”

Katie O’Brien

Occupation: Works for Tourism Ireland

Age: 25

From: Tower, Co. Cork

Sponsor: Erin Hampers

Katie, who works for Tourism Ireland Great Britain on the consumer marketing team, has been in London almost two years.

Earlier this year she ran the Victoria Park 10K. Her goal now is to run a half marathon.

Katie said: “The Rose of Tralee is really special for empowering young women and celebrating their connections and their Irish culture and heritage particularly if you’re pursuing career opportunities abroad or living in a different country.

“I think it’s a great way to really remember your roots and celebrate your culture and where you came from.

“It would be an absolute honour to be able to represent London and celebrate my culture on an international scale, it would just be incredible honour.”

Charlotte McEvaddy

Occupation: HR with Flannery Plant Hire

Age: 19

From: Hertfordshire with family in Galway and Mayo

Sponsor: The Oxford Arms

Charlotte was born in Galway but both her parents are from Mayo (Bohola and Foxford).

When she was a child, the family moved first living in Harrow and then settling in Sarratt, Hertfordshire.

She completed her A levels last summer and works with Flannery Plant Hire.

Charlotte said: “The Rose of Tralee has always meant a great deal to me and my mum.

“I have two older sisters and my mum has literally every year been like, ‘Please, girls, can one of you please do it for me?’

“I knew if I did this, it would make her so proud and that just made me want to do it even more.”

Charlotte is also passionate about working with children.

“I went to India for two weeks on a charity trip where we spent two weeks with children in an orphanage called Udayan and I fell in love with Udayan.

“It was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Niamh McGoldrick

Occupation: Musician/ marketing at Homeboy

Age: 29

From: Navan

Sponsor: Homeboy

Niamh was brought up in Finglas for the first six years of her life before the family moved to Navan.

A musician, Niamh studied at the revered music school BIMM in Dublin where her contemporaries included The Fontaines DC.

In addition to her music, she has worked in hospitality and currently works at Homeboy.

Niamh said: “I moved over here about two and a half years ago and it’s made me really want to connect with my Irishness an awful lot more than I have done in the past.

“I’ve been seeing an awful lot of people taking a lot of pride in their heritage and their culture but also bringing it into the 21st century and I think applying to be the Rose of Tralee is a really badass way of doing this.”

She is also training to a be a relationship and sex educator.

“I did some volunteering with Ask. They’re an Irish organisation that help underage victims of sexual assault and their families and that was an incredible experience.”

Hollie Ford

Occupation: Lifeguard

Age: 19

From: Ruislip with family in Kerry and Kilkenny

Sponsor: LMS Sheridans

Hollie is passionate about sport and likes to go watch the GAA at McGovern Park. Art is another one of her hobbies and interests.

Hollie said: “I’ve been watching the Rose of Tralee since I was born.

“My grandparents are actually from Kerry so I’ve been there to watch it as well and I’ve had a great time.

“It would be amazing to represent London.

“I’m very into sport so I would love to encourage other girls to be resilient and persevere with sports.

“I’m actually part of my local athletics club Hillingdon and I regularly compete there.

“I do road races, track races and also cross country.

“I really enjoy it and I definitely recommend for other girls or anyone to get into it.”

Ciara Keely

Occupation: Speech and language therapist

Age: 25

From: Chelmsford

Sponsor: Chelmsford Irish

Ciara grew up Irish dancing and has just started again in adulthood.

She also teaches yoga.

What does the Rose of Tralee mean to you?

“When else does a group of women get together and just celebrate everything that they’re doing in life?

“You just get to meet so many lovely people and it’s all about celebrating women and all the accomplishments.”

Ciara has an important job working with children.

“I’m a speech and language therapist.

“I specialise in communication devices for children who can’t speak so it might be autistic children or children with cerebral palsy using eye gaze systems to help them talk.

“My favourite thing about it is when they can tell people to go away because it’s just such an important skill.

“It’s a strange job when you say your best thing is when they tell you to go away but it’s amazing that they’re able to do that now.”

Tara Shafaat

Occupation: Scientist

Age: 27

From: Blackrock

Sponsor: Boundary Fencing

Born and raised in Cork, Tara has been living in England now since 2011 and is based in Hertfordshire.

Tara is a scientist and works in a lab developing drugs for pharmaceutical companies making sure that they’re safe for the patients that they go to.

When she is not in the lab, she loves to be creative with music and art as she plays the piano and loves painting and drawing as well.

She also loves to play badminton.

Tara said: “I’ve watched The Rose of Tralee for many years and I always really admired the women who were going into it.

“They’re all very inspiring and I’d love to be able to have that impact on people.

“It’s such a fantastic celebration of Irish culture.

“It would mean a big deal to me to be the Rose of London.

“Having the role and being able to give back to the community in London and do work in Ireland for people, it would be such a privilege.”

Anastacia O’Reilly

Occupation: Public Affairs Consultancy

Age: 24

From: South Wales with family in Dundalk and Ratoath

Sponsor: Monster Films

Anastacia moved to London to do an internship in a think tank in international relations focused on Russia-Ukraine.

She still freelances some research papers on that but is currently working for a public affairs consultancy that deals with crisis communications with Eastern European clients.

She has played the euphonium since she was eight.

Anastacia said: “I’ve always known about the Rose of Tralee through my mother who’s a big fan and she’s always kind of said, ‘You should apply’.

“This year I thought, ‘Yeah, why not?’

“Since moving to London, I’ve wanted to find a community and I think there’s something about the bond between Irish women in particular so I thought it would be an amazing opportunity to seek out that community and also learn more about Ireland, the Irish diaspora in London and also just to be part of such fun activities on the London Rose Tour.”

Sophie Hope Clifford McCann

Occupation: Trainee Educational Mental Health Practitioner

Age: 27

From: Malaga, Spain with family in Dublin and Kerry.

Sponsor: Castlelough Designs Ltd

Sophie has a background in musical theatre and now works in education.

Sophie loves to dance, sing, act, reading, swimming.

She also likes to surf and horse ride when she can.

Sophie said: “The Rose of Tralee something I’ve always wanted to do.

“It’s holding that Irish heritage with me.

“My grandad passed away two years ago so it’s bringing the family together.

“Everyone’s very excited.

“It would be such an honour to be the London Rose.”

Nicole Cunningham

Occupation: Marketing

Age: 25

From: Glencolmcille, Donegal

Sponsor: Rory’s Travel Club

Nicole plays GAA for Thomas McCurtain’s and London Ladies which she has been on the panel of for three years. She is also active in the club of Thomas McCurtain’s as PRO and is on the London Ladies Board.

“Gaelic football is a big part of my life over here.

“It was always great to pull on the London jersey and help out when I could.

“As PRO, it’s great to take new girls in and give them that sense of home

“We got to a final but the social side is just as important as playing and the competitive side of it.

“It is a massive passion for me.”

How proud would you be to represent London as the Rose?

“It would be absolutely amazing.

“When I came over here, I didn’t know anything about London and now it’s just like a home for me now and I can’t imagine leaving it anytime soon, and I’m just, I’m really proud of it.”

Katie Pender

Occupation: Actress

Age: 27

From: Tallaght

Sponsor: Irish Cultural Centre

Katie came to England to study musical theatre at Performers College in Essex and has now been in England for ten years.

In addition to her acting she has worked numerous jobs like casino waitress, as a nanny and dance teaching.

She doesn’t participate in sports but loves to support mainly her local team, Shamrock Rovers.

Katie said: “It would be amazing to represent London.

“I’ve been here for ten years and then everything that I’ve learned from being here, everyone that I’ve met has really changed who I am and really opened my mind living here in London, and I’d love to share that with other people as well.”

Kyna Boyle

Occupation: Working in film catering

Age: 23

From: Chalfont St Peter with family in Donegal

Sponsor: On Thyme Film Catering

Kyna Boyle is keeping up a family tradition as her mother was a Rose before her, being Hillingdon Rose in 1987.

Kyna Boyle has strong west Donegal connections.

She is the granddaughter of Denis Boyle who is on the board at Tir Chonail Gaels.

Kyna has graduated from her university studies of acting and film and currently working in film catering.

Kyna said: “We’ve always grown up with The Rose of Tralee.

“My mum actually was a Rose back in her youth so it’s been really nice to have this amazing opportunity to share with each other.

“She absolutely raves about how much of a great time she had and she’s still in contact with some of the roses from her year so I feel very fortunate that I get to share this opportunity and this experience with her.”

Claire McHugh

Occupation: Apprentice quantity surveyor

Age: 24

From: Harrow with parents from Donegal and Galway

Sponsor: Flannery Plant Hire

Claire graduated from university last year and is now an apprentice quantity surveyor.

She has played Gaelic football since she was five and plays with the Tara club. As a child she also played with Tir Chonaill Gaels.

Claire plays the concertina and the harp and grew up participating in fleadhs.

Claire has a family tradition in the Rose of Tralee as her cousin Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin was 2005 Rose of Tralee.

An apprentice working in construction Claire would like to advocate for women in trades like the current Rose of Tralee, Katelyn Cummins.

Claire said: “Whenever we’d be over in Ireland for the summer holidays, we’d always be watching the Rose of Tralee.

“I always looked up to it and the inspirational women that are on it.

“My cousin actually competed as the Mayo Rose in 2005 and she went on to win it.

“I wore the crown and the sash when I was three years old.

“Ever since then, I’ve wanted to go for it.”

Genevieve Redgrave

Occupation: Journalist

Age: 27

From: Bexley with mother from Dundalk

Sponsor: Outback Scaffolding

Genevieve is a journalist who writes about finance and sustainability for Environmental Finance.

She plays the saxophone and has played with different jazz bands.

Genevieve also stays active by running and playing tennis.

From a big rugby family, she supports Leinster whenever they are playing.

What does the Rose of Tralee mean to you?

“It’s just been such a big thing in my family.

“It was a huge thing that my Nana loved so it was always a big thing growing up.

“I watched it every year with my mum and it was just such huge thing and now I’m getting near the end of my 20s, I feel now’s the time to do it whilst I can.”

Aoibheann Malone

Occupation: Works in musical theatre, teaches swimming

Age: 25

From: Kilrush, Co. Clare

Sponsor: Malone’s Pharmacy

Aoibheann studied at UCC before doing a master’s in London at Associated Studios in London.

She moved to London to be a musical theatre performer.

Very musical, she grew up playing the concertina, continues to play the piano and is currently teaching herself the violin and also sings.

She also teaches singing and piano.

She also teaches swimming and volunteers with St John’s Ambulance.

Also into running herself, she has run half marathons in Lisbon, Cardiff and Prague and has plans to run half marathons in Valencia, Berlin and Copenhagen.

Aoibheann said: “I watch it with my granny every year and then moving to the UK and not being able to have that with her I just kind of said to myself, ‘I think I’d regret not even entering if I passed the age limit and looked back. Let me just go for it’.”

Sarah Connolly

Occupation: Teacher

Age: 26

From: Ratoath, Co. Meath

Sponsor: The Rising

Sarah has been in London now for a year. She was in Brussels for two years before that.

Passionate about politics and making a difference, earlier this year Sarah ran for election for local council where she lives in Southwark.

Her hobbies and interests include dancing and ballet which she has been doing since the age of 3. She also did acting as she was growing up.

Sarah said: “Having lived abroad as well, there’s something quite special about representing where you’re from.

“It’s quite nice to engage in something that reconnects us with home, even if we’re so far away.

“There’s something really important about carrying who you are, wherever you are and for me, that’s through my language but a lot of people carry it in different ways, could be through music and art and so on.”