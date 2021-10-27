Competition! Win tickets to London Irish v Bristol Bears

10/27/2021

 

The Irish World has teamed with London Irish to give away two pairs of tickets to Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership Round 7 fixture against Bristol Bears. 

Fresh from their decisive 33-19 win against Exeter Chiefs last weekend, Irish are back home in London at Brentford Community Stadium this weekend, for a 3pm kick-off. 

To enter, answer the question below and email your answer – along with your name and mobile number – to admin@theirishworld.com or iwsport@theirishworld.com by 5pm on Thursday (28 October): 

Question: 

What is London Irish’s nickname? 

Answer:  

(a) The Exiles 

(b) The Londoners 

(c) The Bees 

Good luck! 

