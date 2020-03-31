London Irish singer raises funds for Darkness into Light

03/31/2020

By David Hennessy

Irish World Award winner Slim Attraction, real name Paul Rooney, raised £3,760 for Pieta House with an online concert last weekend.

The singer, well known on the London Irish circuit, decided to use his profile to raise funds for the Darkness into Light walk, raising the sum for Pieta House and charity partner iCap.

Slim Attraction told The Irish World: “Darkness into Light is something I’ve always supported. I’ve done the walk for the last three years. I’ve lost friends to suicide. It is something that hits home for everybody at some point in their life. It’s nice to give something back.

“It was great to have so many people tuned in. A lot of people have been watching it.”

The Darkness into Light walks have been cancelled globally due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I know it was cancelled and they’re hoping to reschedule it for October. It’s nice to do that. I did a live show last week and I decided to do another one this week and because I had such a good response, I thought maybe I could do it for charity.”

Darkness into Light is an annual walk in aid of stopping suicide and self-harm. It is the flagship fundraiser for Pieta House and now as spread all over the world.

Slim Attraction will be performing live again 7.30pm this Sunday. Go to his Facebook page for more details.