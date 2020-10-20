London-Irish girl with cerebral palsy walks 5k unaided for GOSH

By David Hennessy

A nine year old girl London-Irish girl with cerebral palsy who is now able to walk unaided walked 5k last weekend to raise £800+ for Great Ormonde Street Children’s Hospital where she had her operation.

Ava Brosnan from Kingsbury walked the five kilometres at the weekend as part of the Race for the Kids charity race. She walked 10k in April in aid of her NHS heroes but walking 5k at the weekend showed the strides forward Ava has made being able to walk completely unaided.

Ava’s mother Mary Brosnan told The Irish World how pleased she was: “It was challenging for her to do it. She did it over the weekend. She did 2.5k each day. There was a time when I didn’t think she was going to complete it. I said, ‘You don’t have to, you know? Just do what you can’. But she was determined to do it.

“She wanted to do it for Great Ormonde Street because that’s where she had her operation.

“We’re really pleased. She’s got about £8-900. She’s done really well, bless her.

“She’s quite incredible. She’s very, very determined. She’s made a new challenge for herself. She’s just started dancing now.”

In raising almost £900, Ava has surpasssed her target of just £500.

She surpassed her original target by a long way when in April she decided to walk 10k with the aim of raising the modest amount of £200 for the NHS. She raised in excess of £7,800.

Ava Brosnan was born with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy and had a life changing operation three years ago to help her walk unaided.

The Irish World featured Ava on the front page some years ago when the family were trying to raise the £40,000 required for her life changing operation. They had raised £12,000 when they appealed to us. Seeing Ava on our front page, a businessman who wanted to stay anonymous came forward to generously pay the outstanding amount.

Ava is a big Mayo fan, both her grandparents her late Grandad,and her Granny are Munnelly from Ballycastle. The grandparents on the other side of her family were from Cork and Kerry.

You can donate to Ava’s fundraising by clicking here.