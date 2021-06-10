London-Irish girl to cut hair in honour of late auntie and grandmother

06/10/2021

A ten-year-old London-Irish girl is preparing to cut her hair for charity in honour of her late auntie on the seventh anniversary of her death.

Talia Barry will cut her hair to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust who provide wigs for children with cancer to restore their confidence and identity. Talia will also donate the hair to use in their work.

Talia’s aunt Deirdre Angland passed away from cancer at the age of 43 on 14 July 2014, leaving behind five young children. Deirdre was from Kingsbury while her parents came from Ballybunion and Portmagee in Co. Kerry.

Adriana Barry, Talia’s mother, told The Irish World: “It’s something very personal to her.

“Talia decided to cut her hair in memory of her auntie and my mum as well who passed away years ago.

“She is really excited. If she could, she would probably cut it tomorrow.”

The Little Princess Trust’s wigs can cost £550 to make so Talia cutting off her own hair could amount to a remarkable donation.

“We were growing the hair for some time. It was always in her mind that we would donate it to charity one day.

“July is coming which is in memory of her auntie. That’s why we decided it’s time.

“We didn’t expect the reaction and donations. It hasn’t even been a week and we have raised so much money.

“So far we have raised about £1,000. By raising awareness, hopefully we can raise more.”

Fundraising in aid of Deirdre has already raised enough to buy valuable cancer equipment for a hospital. Events taking place in her name raised £43,000. This went towards the purchase of a machine called RainDance which provides valuable information to the Hematology Department at Hammersmith Hospital and helps patients with their fight against leukaemia.

“We were able to raise £43,000. In her name, they have got this machine that is now actually being used for diagnosing cancer.

“It’s a legacy Deirdre left behind. She was very Irish, very family orientated. She’s always going to be remembered. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Deirdre is not the only relative Talia has lost to the disease. Four years after her aunt lost her fight against the disease her grandmother Gabriela also succumbed to it. Both women were a big part of Talia’s life and she has been inspired by their strength and positivity throughout their illnesses.

“She learned from very strong women. Both of them were fighters. Children or adults can’t choose when they get touched by this awful disease but they can choose how they respond.

“Seeing how they both experienced it and the horrible impact it has, especially women, what they go through because hair is such a big part of our image and our look- It’s something that struck her.”

It will all be worth it for Talia if cutting her hair helps just one child with cancer feel normal once again.

