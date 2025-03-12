London Breeze to host George MacKay for The End Q and A

Actor George MacKay will come to Riverside Studios for a special screening of Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End next week.

The preview screening, hosted by London Breeze, will be followed by a Q and A with George who is well known for his roles in films such as 1917 and Femme which he won a British Independent Film Award for.

George MacKay was born in London and has Irish heritage with family in Cork.

The End is the latest offering from Oscar- nominated director, Joshua Oppenheimer and it is also his first feature film outside of the documentary genre he has become known for with The Act of Killing and The Look of Silence.

With a cast that also includes Tilda Swinton, Michael Shannon, Moses Ingram, Derry actress Bronagh Gallagher, Lennie James and Tim McInnerny, The End is described as a post-apocalyptic musical as well as an urgent and unforgettable cautionary tale with stirring songs and choreography.

Twenty-five years after environmental collapse left the Earth uninhabitable, the story finds a family portrayed by Swinton, Shannon and MacKay confined to their palatial bunker where they struggle to maintain hope and a sense of normalcy by clinging to the rituals of daily life.

When a stranger (Ingram) arrives, it upends their happy routine.

MacKay’s character, a naïve twenty-something who has never seen the outside world, is fascinated by the newcomer, and suddenly the delicate bonds of blind optimism that have held this wealthy clan together begin to fray.

This is the latest special preview screening from London Breeze who have previously hosted special screenings of Kneecap and Rose Dugdale drama Baltimore.

Festival Coordinator and Programmer, Madeleine Casey said: “London Breeze is proud to be championing filmmakers who push the boundaries of what film can be and challenge themselves and the audience to experience something new. That is what Joshua Oppenheimer has achieved with THE END – a new musical in a startling context with a top notch ensemble cast. Our spring programme reflects our ethos to curate exciting, bespoke events that celebrate film and filmmakers, and that will inspire all who see them. THE END more than fulfils that remit and we are delighted that the super talented George MacKay will join us to share some firsthand insights into the making of this extraordinary film.”

Festival Founder and Executive Director, Sam Cullis said: “Entering our tenth anniversary year, our regular screenings and events highlight both our ambition and the breadth of our festival programme, providing year-round support to filmmakers beyond our showcase week in October. As we celebrate this milestone, we are committed to reaching much wider audiences and sharing these incredible stories with more people than ever before.”

The End screens at Riverside Studios 6pm 21 March.

For more information and to book, click here.