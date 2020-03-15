Liverpool postpone St. Patrick’s celebrations

03/15/2020

By Annie Driver

Liverpool has joined other cities such as London and Birmingham among others in postponing their St. Patrick’s plans due to the coronavirus.

This news comes as the government are drafting new emergency legislation which will include restrictions on mass gathering. NHS England confirmed the death toll doubled overnight on Friday reporting a further ten deaths bringing the mortality rate in the U.K. to 21.

Liverpool St Patricks Day Parade Committee released a statement saying: “Unfortunately, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the banning of mass gatherings from next week, we have decided to POSTPONE the proposed St Patricks Day Parade in Liverpool on 17 March until further notice.

“We aim to reschedule the parade when the threat of the virus is not as high as it currently is, we aim this to be in the May/June/July period.

“We know this is disappointing news, but the safety of the public has to come first and we have followed the government’s guidelines throughout the whole of this outbreak.

“It is with a heavy heart, but it is also not the end. We will definitely re-schedule this parade when it is safe though and we hope you all keep safe and look after each other in this terrible time!”

The Irish Centre in Liverpool also released a statement: “Given recent developments and with the latest government and healthcare advice, we have with a heavy heart made the decision to postpone our St Patrick’s Day entertainment until later in the year, perhaps in September.