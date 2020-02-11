Liverpool GAA club appeals for help after Storm Ciara destroys goal posts

02/11/2020

By Annie Driver

A Liverpool GAA club is “fighting for its very survival” after its goalposts were left in tatters by Storm Ciara.

Liverpool Wolfe Tones’ players turned up for training at the club’s Wavertree ground on Sunday morning only to discover that their pitch had fallen victim to the “extreme weather conditions” and both of their goalposts “damaged beyond repair”.

The club, which is celebrating to tenth anniversary this year, is now aiming £5000 to replace them and has set up a GoFundMe page.

More than £800 has already been donated.

Club secretary Steven Lowe told the Irish World: “In the year we should be reflecting on our achievements and celebrating our history we are instead fighting for survival.

“This is a huge setback for us on what should be a year of celebration.

“We have been humbled by the support that we have received already in replacing the posts and ensuring we continue to compete this season.

“We continue to welcome any donations we receive, regardless of how small, and are incredibly grateful.”

Liverpool Wolfe Tones offers all four disciplines of Gaelic games: men’s and women’s Gaelic football, hurling and camogie.

The club is “exceptionally proud of all we have achieved in our very short history and the progress we have made in promoting the Irish culture in Liverpool” and want to replace the goal posts so that Gaelic games can continue in the city.

“Prior 2010 this there was only one other Gaelic Football club in Liverpool, and no available outlet for Hurling or Camogie,” said Lowe.

“The club was founded on the principle that we are ‘One Club for All’- an inclusive club that welcomes all players of all abilities and backgrounds united in our love for Gaelic Games.

“To date, we are the only GAA club in the North of England that offers all four disciplines of Gaelic Games.

“This is something that we take incredible pride in. Liverpool has always been a city with a large Irish population, with deep Irish roots embedded in its history and culture.

“We offer everyone the privilege of competing in Gaelic Games during their time here in Liverpool, whether they are here short term for work or University, or settled here for years.

“We rely heavily on past and present players adopting the sense of belonging that we promote.”

He added: “We are not an old enough club to be anyone’s “home club”. But the club no less belongs to anyone who has ever embraced it.

“All four teams have tasted success already in our very short history and we are extremely proud in everything we have achieved to date.

“Obstacles that we have faced have always been met with incredible support and we are extremely grateful to all the voluntary support we receive from our members.

“This year marks the tenth Anniversary of our conception. We are delighted to have reached our first great milestone and are looking forward to celebrating all of our successes and achievements this year.”

