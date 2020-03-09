List of best Irish chefs and restauranteurs revealed

03/09/2020

The sixth annual Hot Dinners Murphia List celebrating the best Irish chefs and restaurateurs in London has just been released.

Hot Dinners was founded in 2009 by brother and sister team Gavin and Catherine Hanly to write about London’s best restaurants.

The city’s Evening Standard calls it “the first place anyone goes to see where they should be eating dinner tonight”.

This year’s list was announced with a party at Gibney’s London, the new pub under Richard Corrigan’s Daffodil Mulligan restaurant, attended by those listed and some of the capital’s most influential food media.

This year’s list of the best and the brightest, sponsored by Grass-fed Irish beef, is the largest to date with 57 entries.

Those on the list are involved at every level of the restaurant and bar industry – from serving food and drink, to producing, cooking or writing about it.

The 2020 list includes four new Irish-led establishments on it.

A number of chefs have returned home to Ireland to open their own restaurants but there remains a steady stream of talent in the other direction.

Three new highly rated Irish-led restaurants launched in London in the twelve months since the last Murphia List: Anna Haugh’s Myrtle, Robin Gill’s Darby’s, and Richard Corrigan’s Daffodil Mulligan.

A fourth, Adrian Martin’s Wildflower, is to open shortly.

New entries on the list highlight the importance of family in the restaurant business.

Sisters Johanna and Aoife Ledwidge co-own the popular J + A Café in Clerkenwell.

Cormac Gibney is the son of prominent publican in Ireland Tony Gibney and now runs the eponymous Gibney’s London.

Sisters Siobhan, Marie and Catriona Peyton run the Peyton + Byrne restaurant group for their TV presenter brother Oliver. They have also recently opened a Camden café of their own, Roastery + Toastery.

Hot Dinners co-founder Catherine said: “With so much bad news around, it’s lovely to have something to celebrate. The links between Ireland and London’s food and drink scene have, if anything, become even closer.”

The Murphia List 2020

Chefs



Kenneth Culhane – The Dysart

Shauna Froydenlund – Marcus

Fiona Hannon -Bentley’s

Anna Haugh – Myrtle

Colin Kelly – 22 Grosvenor Square

Marguerite Keogh – The Five Fields

Simon Lamont – Seabird

Adrian Martin – Wildflower

Dave McCarthy -Scott’s

Aidan McGee -Corrigan’s Mayfair

Tom Mullin -Pizza Pilgirms

Patrick Powell – Allegra

Clare Smyth MBE – Core by Clare Smyth

Restaurateurs



Sinead Campbell – Bong Bong’s Manila Kanteen

Richard Corrigan – Corrigan Collection

John Devitt – Koya

Garrett Fitzgerald – Butchies

Robin and Sarah Gill – The Dairy, Counter Culture, Sorella, Darby’s and The Yard

Brian Hannon – Super 8 Restaurants inc Smoking Goat, Kiln, Brat

John King -Bowling Bird

Aoife and Johanna Ledwidge – J+A Cafe

Siobhan, Marie and Caitriona Peyton, Roastery + Toastery

David Moore – Pied a Terre

John Nugent – Green & Fortune

Oliver Peyton – Peyton & Byrne

Mark and Alan Wogan – Homeslice

Bars



Patrick Dardis – Young & Co.’s Brewery

Gearoid Devane – Trade

Cormac Gibney – Gibney’s

James Goggin – Empirical Spirits

Aaron Wall and Ciarán Smith – Homeboy

Front of House

Richie Corrigan -Daffodil Mulligan

Conor Daly -Allegra

Darren McHugh -The Ledbury

Oisin Rogers -The Guinea Grill

Garreth Walsh – Kimpton Fitzroy

Producers

Evin O’Riordain -The Kernel Brewery

Darragh O’Shea – O’Shea’s Butchers

Steve Ryan – 40FT Brewery