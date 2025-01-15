Linda Nolan passes away

Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist, has died.

As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success; becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide; touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention to Me and the iconic disco classic I’m In The Mood for Dancing.

Linda also dedicated her time to helping others, helping raise over £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans, amongst countless others.

Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

At around 10:20am on Wednesday 15 January, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, which resulted in her having a mastectomy and she had the all clear in 2011. In 2017, she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, which was contained within her hip and pelvis. In 2020, it spread to her liver and in 2023, spread to her brain.

The Irish World interviewed Linda a number of times during her cancer struggle and were inspired by her refusal to ‘let cancer win’.

Her family kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time, while they and Linda’s friends grieve the loss of an extraordinary woman. Details of a celebration of Linda’s remarkable life will be shared in due course.

