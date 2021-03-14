Liam Neeson lends his voice to St. Patrick’s Day campaign

03/14/2021

Hollywood star Liam Neeson, from Ballymena, is wishing the world a Happy St. Patrick’s Day for a new Tourism Ireland campaign. as the world prepares to go green on 17 March for the twelfth year in a row.

The 60 second film interweaves footage of stunning destinations around the island of Ireland with images of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening, an annual event where hundreds of landmarks and sites from Brussels to Buenos Aires and from Sydney to San Francisco light up in green.

The film takes a look back at the celebrations that have taken place on the island of Ireland, including the St Patrick’s Festival parade in Dublin.

Beautiful locations from around the island of Ireland in the film include Dingle in County Kerry, the Carrick-A-Rede rope bridge and Dunluce Castle in Country Antrim, Derryclare Lough, Connemara in County Galway, the 5000 year-old Newgrange passage tomb in County Meath and Titanic Belfast.

St Patrick’s Day public celebrations and parades will obviously not take place this year but communities around the globe will be connected as landmarks turn green.

Liam said: “This year, more than ever, seeing the world turn green for St Patrick’s Day will help to bring positivity and hope to millions on 17 March. I’m delighted to work with Tourism Ireland on this film which will act as a reminder of the beautiful island that awaits when it is safe to travel again.”

CEO of Tourism Ireland Niall Gibbons said: “We are extremely grateful to Liam Neeson for his generosity in agreeing to help us wish the world a Happy St Patrick’s Day. Our new St Patrick’s Day online film will be seen by our fans and followers on social media around the world – allowing us to mark St Patrick’s Day and to keep the island of Ireland to the fore in a positive light, on the day when people everywhere are thinking about Ireland.

“This year, in particular, we aim to bring some positivity and hope to our Diaspora across the globe. At a time when Irish people overseas cannot travel home, we want to give our Diaspora a sense of connection with home and remind them that we cannot wait to welcome them back, as soon as it is possible to do so.”

Last year, around 430 landmarks and sites in 59 countries around the world were illuminated in green – including the Burj al Arab in Dubai, Niagara Falls, Sydney’s Opera House, the ‘Welcome’ sign in Las Vegas, the Chain Bridge in Budapest and many others.