Leeds,Luton and Milton Keynes parades also cancelled

03/13/2020

Luton, Leeds and Milton Keynes have announced their parades will now not go ahead.

Luton St. Patrick’s Festival said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart, we announce the cancellation of Luton St Patrick’s Festival 2020.

“This includes The Irish Comedy Drama in the Luton Library Theatre on 14 March; our involvement with the pre-parade mass, the parade, Market Hill Stage, The Mall Stage, The Hat Factory Stage, and the Irish Market and family area on 15 March; and the St Patrick’s Day Celebration in the Celtic Club on 17 March.

“Luton St Patrick’s Festival plays an important part in our cultural calendar and we are sorry for the disappointment many people will feel on missing this popular annual event. Many months of planning and preparation went into this event, and we are grateful to the volunteers and supporters that have given hundreds of hours and their unwavering backing.

“Full refunds will be made to all ticketholders in the coming weeks.

“We urge you to follow NHS guidance to stay safe.”

The Irish Centre in Milton Keynes said: “It is with deep regret that we have to inform you our St Patrick’s parade has now been cancelled. We will have music, dancing, pipe band,homemade Irish stew and the best Guinness at the Irish Centre from 12pm tomorrow.”

Leeds Irish Centre said: “Leeds Irish Centre has taken the decision to call off this Sunday’s parade.

“It is very disappointed – particularly as it is the centre’s 50th anniversary year – but the committee and organisers are doing what is right for the city and its people.”