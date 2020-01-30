Leeds Irish Centre begin 50th anniversary celebrations

01/30/2020
Joyce O’Donnell School of Irish Dancing.

Leeds Irish Centre began its 50th anniversary celebrations last weekend with a family fun day.

Our Manchester correspondent Mags McGagh popped across from Lancashire to neighbouring Yorkshire for the day.

The weekend marked 50 years since the club opened for business in January 1970, although the official formal opening didn’t take place until June that year with a blessing from the local Catholic Bishop and a concert by a young newcomer, Brendan Shine.

Last Sunday’s merriment saw young and old gathered at the centre for a family fun day which included a magic show, music, dance, competitions, face painting, performances by the clubs young ceili band and Irish dancers – as well as darts.

The Leeds Irish Centre Young Ceili Band

People who were there that first weekend were back with their children and grandchildren.

More pictures in this week’s Irish World.

Related News

Popular Cavan woman’s final tribute
0 Shares 01/30/2020 in Community

Irish Film London to mark St. Brigid’s Day with female short films
0 Shares 01/30/2020 in Community, Entertainment

Time for Roses to bloom
0 Shares 01/29/2020 in Community, News

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register