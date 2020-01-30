Leeds Irish Centre begin 50th anniversary celebrations

Leeds Irish Centre began its 50th anniversary celebrations last weekend with a family fun day.

Our Manchester correspondent Mags McGagh popped across from Lancashire to neighbouring Yorkshire for the day.

The weekend marked 50 years since the club opened for business in January 1970, although the official formal opening didn’t take place until June that year with a blessing from the local Catholic Bishop and a concert by a young newcomer, Brendan Shine.

Last Sunday’s merriment saw young and old gathered at the centre for a family fun day which included a magic show, music, dance, competitions, face painting, performances by the clubs young ceili band and Irish dancers – as well as darts.

People who were there that first weekend were back with their children and grandchildren.

More pictures in this week’s Irish World.