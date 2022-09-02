Leaving Cert results day for more than 61,000 pupils in Ireland

02/09/2022

About 58,000 Leaving Cert students and some 3,000 Leaving Cert Applied students sat exams in June.

More than 61,000 students are set to receive their Leaving Certificate results.

Some 58,056 Leaving Cert students and 3,051 Leaving Cert Applied students sat exams across the country earlier this summer.

Their results were published on-line from 10:00 am through the State Examinations Commission’s candidate self-service portal but pupils also received their results in-person at their school.

The written examinations were held between June 8 and 28, while a deferred sitting of the exams was held from June 30 to July 16 for students who experienced close family bereavement, serious injury or illness or on public health grounds due to Covid-19.

This year’s Leaving Certificate results have been artificially boosted in order to comply with a commitment made by Ireland’s Minister for Education earlier this year.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) added marks to the exam scores achieved by students on a sliding scale to ensure that this year’s outcome matches last year’s.

Scores were boosted by an average of 5.6%.

It means that for a second year running results are exceptionally high.

The SEC said that prior to its adjustment there was an “across the board” gap between this year’s results and last year’s, with this year’s results lower.

The gap was widest at the bottom and narrower towards the top, it said. For example, a student who scored 50 out of 100 had seven extra points added, while a top score of 100 out 100 attracted just three additional points.

Adjustments were applied across all subjects and levels, according to the SEC.

Last year’s results were unusually high because they combined predicted grades from teachers with exam results and pupils were awarded the higher result.

Pupils were concerned that they would be at a significant disadvantage if they were forced to compete for college places against last year’s students, without any aid.

The SEC said that the grade profile at each level is similar to that of 2021.

Last year a high number of students achieved six or more H1s.

It meant pupils with the highest CAO scores of 625 points failed to secure places on popular courses because of random selection.

This year’s CAO round one offers will be made next Thursday.This year saw Polish, Portugese, Lithuanian and Mandarin Chinese examined for the first time.

280 students sat Chinese exam and 87 per cent per cent of them scored H1. Of the 131 students who sat Portuguese 88.5 per cent achieved the top score.

The Leaving Certificate candidate helpline, run by the National Parents Council Post-Primary, will be available for students to talk to a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have.

The helpline will operate from 2pm to 8pm each day from results day until Wednesday September 14.

It can be contacted on 1800-265-165.

The State Examinations Commission candidate helpline will also be available for queries relating to the self-service portal and the services.

It can be contacted on 1800-111135 or 1800 111136 from 10am to 5pm from results day until Monday 12 September.