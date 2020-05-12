Leading classical musicians return to the concert hall

BBC Radio 3 will broadcast the first live classical broadcasts since lockdown with a lunchtime concert series from Wigmore Hall on weekdays in June.

London-based musicians performing will include Irish soprano Ailish Tynan, Imogen Cooper, Angela Hewitt, Stephen Hough, Pavel Kolesnikov, Mark Padmore and Mitsuko Uchida.

The broadcasts will be part of BBC Arts’ Culture in Quarantine which is a multiplatform BBC initiative which aims to continue to open the doors to culture in the homes of the nation despite the lockdown.

Musicians will perform to an empty hall in strict compliance with government’s social distancing guidelines, and broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and streamed both on BBC Sounds and the Wigmore Hall website.

John Gilhooly, Director of Wigmore Hall said: “The health and safety of our staff and the musicians will always be Wigmore Hall’s foremost concern. This is a London-centric series. Most of the artists are based in London and have pledged to come in on foot or by bike. No artists will be taking public transport. I am very grateful to BBC Radio 3 and every musician taking part in these concerts, under the safest possible conditions. Through this series we bring great live music from our acclaimed acoustic to every corner of the nation and overseas.”

The series opens on 1 June with a piano recital by Stephen Hough.