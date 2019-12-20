Laura Whitmore confirmed as new Love Island host

12/20/2019

After days of speculation, it has been confirmed that Laura Whitmore will replace Caroline Flack as the host of ITV’s Love Island.

Laura Whitmore, from Bray, started presenting on MTV Europe. She started working with ITV when she presented the I’m A Celebrity spin-off show, I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here Now where she also replaced Caroline Flack.

Flack stood down this week after being charged with assault.

Caroline and Laura are friends and although Laura shared her joy at the announcement, she also said she wished her opportunity had come under “better circumstances”.

Laura said in a statement: “Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

“Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!”

Laura’s boyfriend Iain Stirling, the Scottish comedian, does the voice-over on the hit show.

Caroline Flack also wished her friend luck online, saying: “I’m glad it’s Laura. She loves the show as much as I do.”

Laura Whitmore participated in the recent Irish Film London Festival where her screenwriting debut Sadhbh saw her win the Ros Hubbard Award for Acting.