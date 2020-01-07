Larry Gogan dies

01/07/2020

President Higgins has led the tributes to RTE broadcaster Larry Gogan who died today Tuesday 7 January.

President Higgins said: “People all over Ireland will have been greatly saddened by the news of the death of Larry Gogan, legendary broadcaster and much loved DJ.

“For six decades, Larry Gogan made an indelible impact on Irish music, having promoted both up-and-coming and more established Irish musicians and sharing his infectious enthusiasm and passion for pop and rock music of all kinds.

“Blessed with one of the warmest voices in Irish broadcasting, Larry Gogan not only defined RTÉ’s coverage of music, but also shaped the mould for many generations of DJs.

“His ‘Just A Minute’ quiz will continue to live in the minds of Irish people everywhere.

“It was a great privilege to have had opportunities to meet him and discuss our shared love of music.

“Sabina and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Dee Forbes, RTE director general, has described him as “a legend and a genuine national institution”.

“He transcended generations – whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song – Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them,” Ms Forbes said.

“Legendary, cross-generational, universally popular: The Golden Hour and the Just a Minute Quiz were national institutions, just the like the man himself.

“He returns now to his beloved Florrie – we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves.”