Largest jump in Ireland’s population in 14 years

25/08/2022

Ireland has recorded its largest jump in population since 2008, figures show.

Natural increase and migration increase population by

88,800 in the year to April.

Republic’s population in April rose to 5,100,200 people.

Dublin is home to 27.6 per cent of total or 1,451,000 people

The combination of a natural increase, immigration, and migration gave a population growth of 88,800 in the year to April.

This is the largest gain since 2008 when the population increased by 109,200, said Ireland’s Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It said 120,700 immigrants arrived in Ireland in the 12 months to April.

Of those, 28,900 were returning Irish nationals, 24,300 were other EU nationals and 4,500 were UK nationals.

The remaining 63,000 were other nationals – including almost 28,000 Ukrainians.

The number of immigrants is estimated to have increased by just above 85 per cent to 120,700. Last year it was 65,200.

The number of emigrants increased over the same period – from 54,000 to 59,600.

Positive net migration was 61,100 in the year to April – five times more than last year’s 11,200.

The CSO said there were 60,700 births and 33,000 deaths in the year to April – a natural increase of 27,700 and similar to the 2020 population estimates.

CSO statistician for Population Estimates and Projections Cathal Doherty said: “Ireland’s population was estimated to be 5.10 million, increasing by 88,800 people, in the year to April 2022.

“This was the largest 12-month population increase since 2008 when the population increased by 109,200.”

The CSO said there were 768,900 people living in Ireland aged 65 and over in April – an increase since 2016 from 13.3 per cent to 15.1 per cent or 139,100 people.

The proportion of population living in Dublin increased from 27.6 per cent of the total in 2011 to 28.4 per cent. It is 1,451,000.

The resident population stands at 5,100,200 people.

There were 63,000 immigrants who were “rest of world” nationals in the year to April, with Ukrainian nationals significantly impacting the inflow in 2022.

There were 18,500 emigrants who were “rest of world” nationals, meaning just under 44,500 more arrived than the number who left.

Just under half of the total immigrants and less than half of the total emigrants were aged between 25 to 44.

The lowest proportion of migrants were in the 65 years and over age group, with less than 4 per cent of immigrants and fewer than 2 per cent of emigrants.

