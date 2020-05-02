Kodaline singer surprises NHS couple by singing at their virtual wedding

Kodaline lead singer Steve Garrigan last week surprised two NHS workers with an exclusive performance at their virtual wedding, which was arranged by Oxfordshire radio station JACKfm.

Following the cancellation of their wedding which was due to take place on Wednesday, JACKfm brought together the friends and family of Paramedic Stefan Frost and Modern Matron Louise Kibbey at a virtual wedding which was conducted on Zoom and shared with well-wishers via Facebook Live.

In addition to securing them gifts, JACKfm arranged for Steve Garrigan to perform a special acoustic version of The One for the couple, which had been planned for their first dance.

Just below you can see the pair exchange vows where Stefan says, “If I were ever have to live through a global pandemic again, there is nobody I would rather have by my side than you.”

Kodaline are known for songs like All I Want and High Hopes. We interviewed Steve earlier this year here.