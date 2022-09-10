King Charles III proclaimed UK’s head of state

10/09/2022

The UK’s new monarch King Charles III was formally declared its head of state today at a televised ceremony in London.

His role and title were confirmed by the Accession Council at a ceremony attended by 200 privy councillors at St James’s Palace in London.

One of the first changes introduced by the new king was that the occasion – normally held in private be in public and televised.

The occasion also announced that the Queen’s State Funeral – expected to be Monday week – will be a Bank Holiday.

The 200 privy councillors, there was no room for all so a ballot was drawn for those not invited, comprised mostly senior politicians past and present, some members of the monarchy and other national figures.

They included six of Queen Elizabeth’s Prime Ministers.

They assembled to hear the Clerk of the Council, leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt, read the Accession Proclamation.

As the UK’s hereditary monarchy Charles automatically King on Thursday at the moment of his mother’s death. The Accession Council is a constitutional formality would ordinarily convene 24 hours after the sovereign’s death but because it was not formally announced until Thursday evening formalities are running 24 hours later than originally planned.

