Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw becomes patron of Irish Film London

04/28/2020

Fiona Shaw, well known from recent BBC hits like Fleabag and Killing Eve, has joined Irish Film London as their new patron.

Fiona said of the honour: “Ireland is having a moment. It is leapfrogging from being a struggling country to being an empowered country, so it is a very good moment to be part of that. I’m very proud to becoming part of something that got this foothold in this vast metropolis. It is not just an Irish film festival; it is an Irish film festival in London.”

Fiona is currently appearing in the third series of Killing Eve as MI6 boss Carolyn Martens.

ork actress Fiona has won two Olivier Awards for Best Actress among the many accolades from her accomplished stage career and has also appeared in the classic Irish film My Left Foot and the hugely successful Harry Potter franchise.

Now in it’s tenth year, Irish Film London have championed Irish film, TV and animation since 2011 and has grown into the largest international Irish film festival in the world.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis IFL had to take its St Patrick’s Film Festival online and, in the space of a few days, managed to pull together an impressive line-up of new features, old favourites and original Irish shorts for its online audience.

The online offering continues with fresh films, podcasts and other attractions added regularly to the IFL web screening presence, now named Irish Film From Home.

Kelly O’Connor, Irish Film London Founder, said: “These difficult times have upturned everyone’s lives. They have created uncertainty for the entire film industry and for festivals like ours. But, as our online Irish Film From Home initiative shows, we’re not going to let anything stop us supporting the Irish film industry or giving our supporters some great film content during the lockdown.”

Fiona joins an impressive roster of IFL Patrons that includes Hollywood star Colin Farrell, acclaimed young actor Moe Dunford, Oscar nominated director Lenny Abrahamson and one of the world’s leading casting directors, Ros Hubbard.

For more information, go the website.