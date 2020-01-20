John Delaney resigns from UEFA role

01/20/2020

Former FAI CEO John Delaney has resigned from the UEFA executive committee.

Delaney retained the position with the European governing body after quitting as the FAI’s vice-president last September. He was elected to the position in 2017.

Delaney had become vice-president last March as part of the FAI restructure that took place after his 14 years as the association’s CEO.

Delaney was due to sit on the UEFA committee until 2021.

UEFA said in a statement: “UEFA takes note of John Delaney’s resignation with immediate effect from his position as UEFA executive committee member.

“During his time on the executive committee, John Delaney played a leading role in helping UEFA to achieve many things.

“He was instrumental in the expansion of the Euro to 24 teams, which proved such a success in 2016. Several teams that may not otherwise have qualified proved that they have a contribution to make on the biggest stage.”

The FAI restructure last March came in the wake of a review into the FAI’s financial dealings after it was revealed that Delaney gave the governing body a 100,000 euro loan in 2017.

Delaney said the loan was designed to “aid a very short-term cash flow issue”. The FAI stated the “bridging loan”, given in April 2017, was repaid in full to Delaney two months later.

The FAI remains at risk of insolvency amid debts reportedly worth more than £50 million.

UEFA are engaged in discussions with the FAI and the Irish government to agree a financial package to ensure the FAI’s immediate future, with the football body saddled with debts of many millions.