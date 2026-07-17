Joey Carberry returns to Leinster for the 2026/27 season after completing his move back to the Irish province. The Ireland fly-half rejoins Leinster following successful spells with Munster and French club Bordeaux Bègles.

Joey Carberry is a Leinster player once again after completing his move back to the Irish province for the 2026/27 season.

The 30-year-old Ireland fly half has spent the last two seasons with Bordeaux Bègles, helping the French Top 14 side to back-to-back Champions Cup titles.

A graduate of the Leinster Academy, Carbery scored 101 points in 37 appearances during his first spell at the province.

After helping Leinster to a PRO14 and Champions Cup double in 2018, Carbery left to join Munster where he won the United Rugby Championship in 2023.

Carberry, who has 37 Ireland caps, said he was “delighted to be returning home to Leinster”.

“I am thrilled to be joining in with Leo and the lads; there are some familiar faces and loads of new ones to get to know,” he said.

“I am working hard now to get myself fit and ready and contribute to the team as soon as possible.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, said: “He has gained plenty of valuable experience over the last number of years and we are all keen to learn from each other over the coming months as we look to compete in a new season.”

Also returning to Leinster for a second spell is loosehead prop Peter Dooley who joins from Connacht for the 2026/27 campaign.