Jack Charlton passes away

07/11/2020

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland football manager and World Cup winning player Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85.

He is survived by wife Pat (nee Kemp), whom he married in 1958, and their three children, John, Deborah and Peter.

Charlton’s granddaughter, ITV journalist Emma Wilkinson, tweeted: “Beyond sad to have to say goodbye to my beloved Grandad, Jack Charlton.

“He enriched so many lives through football, friendship and family. He was a kind, funny and thoroughly genuine man and our family will miss him enormously.”

A family statement read: “Jack died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

“As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

“He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

“His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories.”

Big Jack led the Republic of Ireland soccer team to its greatest ever moments in the game and to the last eight of the World Cup in 1990.

Tributes have poured in not just from the world of soccer but every facet of Irish life. He treasured his honorary Irish citizenship and Freedom of the City of Dublin.

He died from dementia and lymphoma.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led the tributes: “So saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Charlton who brought such honesty and joy to the football world.

“He personified a golden era in Irish football-the Italia ’90 campaign being one of pure joy for the nation. He gave us magical memories. Thank you Jack.”

Former Taliseach and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “He is Ireland’s most loved Englishman.” He referred to the joy Charlton brought to pre-Celtic Tiger Ireland.

Under his decade long tenure Ireland qualified for its first three international tournaments, including two World Cups in Italy and the USA, along the way defeating his native England in Stuttgart in Euro ’88.

The Football Association of Ireland said that it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, “the manager who changed Irish football forever.

“Our thoughts are with Pat and the family at this sad time.”

Manchester United said: “We are extremely saddened by the passing of Jack Charlton, brother of Sir Bobby and member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team.”

Leading UK soccer pundit and former England footballer and pundit Gary Lineker said: “Saddened to hear that Jack Charlton has passed away. World Cup winner with England, manager of probably the best ever Ireland side and a wonderfully infectious personality to boot. RIP Jack.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also referred to his nationality: “Jack Charlton was Ireland’s most beloved English man. Sorry to hear of his passing. He kept ‘em all under pressure and kept us all cheering the boys in green on. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Charlton was born in Ashington near Newcastle and spent his entire playing career with Leeds United.

He played 35 times for England, notably when it won the 1966 World Cup and when he played alongside his brother Bobby, of Manchester United.

Charlton managed a number of English clubs before he took his over as Ireland manager in 1986, the first foreign manager to hold the post. His run as manager, regarded with cynicism and scepticism at first, has since become regarded as the Golden Age of Irish international soccer, peaking in Italia ’90.

By the time his tenure as manager of the national side ended he was regarded as a national hero and ambassador for his adopted country, regularly returning for freshwater fishing and other engagements.