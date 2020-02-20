Monthly UK Recruitment Round-Up

02/20/2020

In our monthly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK

If you would like to list a job, service or property please email us at: sales@theirishworld.com

LECI Groundworks Ltd

LECI Groundworks Ltd have the following vacancies:

Financial Manager • Quantity Surveyor • Junior Quantity Surveyor • Junior Buyer • Project Engineer • PA – Managing Director All must be qualified.

Tel or send CVs to:

Besmir on 0773 77 07947 Email: besmir@lecigroundworks.com

or James on 0778 97 25304 Email: james@lecigroundworks.com

About Leci Groundworks

Leci Groundworks offers engineering solutions drawing on the company’s experience in different sectors including Steel fixing, Concrete Finishing, Materials & Services, Bulk Excavations, Drainage & Sewerage, Substructure brickwork and blockwork.

Cardinal Point, Park Rd, Rickmansworth WD3 1RE. Tel 01923 437714 www.lecigroundworks.com

FOMAC has been established for 30 years, building an enviable reputation for supplying professional, technical and construction staff to the industry.

We supply the following nationwide:

Site Engineering Staff & Surveying Equipment • Site Management & Technical • Mechanical & Electrical • Labour & Trades • CPCS Plant Operators • Construction Office Support

If you are looking for extra staff, a career move or change please give us a call, we cover both temporary and permanent roles throughout the UK.

Mostrim Groundworks

Mostrim Groundworks is an established contractor specialising in groundworks for new house build. We work with housebuilders on projects from 4 to 200 units including roads and sewers.

Due to continued expansion all around Surrey, Sussex and the Home Counties we now have vacancies for:

Experienced Site Managers with Minimum 5 years experience in groundworks contracts, CSCS, SSSTS/SMSTS, must be proficient in reading Construction Programmes and Managing Site Safety

Drainage Pipelayers Pavers Minimum 3 years experience, CSCS

Groundworkers Minimum 3 years experience, CSCS (enhanced rates for SWQR or similar)

Excavator and Dumper Drivers, Minimum 3 years experience CPCS Qualified

Excellent Rates of Pay and long-term positions for the right candidates.

Successful candidates must have relevant CSCS and CPCS cards

Please email your CV or your details to steve@mostrimuk.com

119 Kingston Road, Leatherhead, KT22 7SU

About Mostrim

Mostrim Groundworks is a family run business operating since 2011. We have a strong, core team and we take pride in employing the highest quality of site management and always achieve the clients requirements, either on time or ahead of schedule. We utilise direct labour where needed and an approved list of subcontractors and suppliers

We specialise in new build residential, commercial and educational sectors and we provide total project management from conception to contract completion.

All estimating, surveying and setting out is carried out directly by Mostrim Groundworks’ highly experienced in-house staff.

www.mostrimuk.com

About FOMAC

FOMAC offers specialist services that are built on knowledge and experience gained from operating in the construction industry for over three decades. The company has strong affiliations and partnerships within the industry.

We use our strengths to be able to grow and expand but most importantly to make sure we offer the best possible service and value for our clients.

At FOMAC the team of recruitment consultants are specialists within the construction industry, either with a construction or engineering background.

FOMAC Construction Ltd is a member of Recruitment & Employment Confederation. Accreditations include BSI ISO 9001, Achilles Building Confidence, Construction Line, Builders Profile, Acclaim and FORS Bronze level member.

www.fomac.co.uk

Cara Personnel Employment Ltd

Specialists in the Recruitment of

ACCOUNTS

ADMINISTRATION

BANKING

CIVIL ENGINEERING

SURVEYING

Email: vacancies@carapersonnel.co.uk

About Cara Personnel

CARA Personnel was established in 1988 and is one of London’s most successful independently – owned recruitment agencies.

This success is a result of our professional approach, combined with a genuine interest in the needs of clients and candidates’ careers.

Many clients have been working with Cara for over 30 years – they come back because Cara’s priority is finding the right solution (not just any solution) to their staffing requirements.

The majority of candidates have come to us through personal referrals. The CARA ethos is to invest time in candidates and help ensure they make the right choices as they seek to further their careers.

Cara offers follow up support to both clients and candidates after placement. We have a vested interest in the success of our clients, but also advise candidates throughout their professional lives. Many of former candidates now hold management positions at some of London’s leading firms and have evolved from candidate to client.

So whether you are searching for your dream job or an exceptional candidate, you can be assured of the unique personal service that only CARA Personnel can offer.

www.carapersonnel.co.uk

Ille

Ille Paper Service is a very successful German family owned and run company and market leader in the area of washroom hygiene. With an international team of nearly 570 employees and 35 offices and depots Ille services over 40,000 customers across Europe and the UK.

We current have vacancies for:

Services Drivers – Male and female

About Ille

Ille Paper Service is a family run company from Germany (UK HQ in Ashfield, Nottingham) providing exceptional quality and unrivalled service in the

field of washroom hygiene. More than 40,000 customers in Europe support Ille at present, supplied and cared for by a team of 570 employees in 35 service and logistics centers.

IlLE Paper Services UK LTD. Unit 6 Drakehouse Court | Hamilton Road

Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire NG17 5LD

Phone 01623 559182 Email: officeuk@ille.eu

www.ille.eu