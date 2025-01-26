Irish language night at Skehan’s

By David Hennessy

Croí na Gaeilge, the Irish language collective based in London and focused on promoting and preserving Irish as a living language, host a special evening at Skehan’s pub in South London next Monday.

The collective encourages participation from people of all backgrounds, experiences, and proficiency levels and creates a space for everyone to come together, learn, and enjoy the language in a friendly, open environment.

Entitled Pint & Caint, which means ‘pint and chat’, next Monday at Skehan’s will be an informal meetup where people come together to practice their Irish over a drink.

Croí na Gaeilge founder and organiser Emily Bourke told The Irish World: “My interest in the language came from going to the Gaeltacht when I was a teenager and having incredible teachers there, one of whom was DJ Próvaí from Kneecap.

“We all loved him so much.

“He was such a inspiring teacher.

“So many of my friends I met in the Gaeltacht are now actually Irish teachers themselves so he’s really, really instilled in people a huge, huge passion and respect for the language, which is, I think, a really incredible thing.

“Having teachers like that who are extremely passionate about the language can ignite that passion in people.

“I didn’t care really for Irish until I went to Gaeltacht when I was like 14 and then you’re shown how people fought to speak Irish, and how it was taken from us.

“I went back to school with a reignited passion for the language.

“Then I moved to London and it was six months into being here I was like, ‘Well, if I don’t make an effort to preserve my language and keep my skills up, I might eventually lose it’.

“That’s what inspired me to set up the group.”

Whether you’re a fluent speaker or just starting to learn, Pint & Caint creates a relaxed environment where the focus is on conversation, not perfection. It’s about chatting with others in Irish, making new connections, and enjoying the language in a low-pressure setting.

The group’s aim is to make learning Gaeilge a fun and social experience, while fostering a sense of community among those who share an interest in the language.

Of course that has been a massive resurgence in the Irish language over recent years.

“What I found in London is there’s so many people of all ages, but particularly young people, who are really turning towards their language as a way to reclaim and reconnect with their identity and also with home.

“And also, I do want to say the group isn’t just for Irish people. We’ve had people from so many different countries come who are interested in learning Irish, and a lot of that is duet in part to the Kneecap movie.”

Emily adds about the film: “It’s more than just a movie about the Irish language.

“It’s about all indigenous languages and preserving them and how important they are to a nation’s heritage and culture.

“What they’re doing is really amazing.”

The next ‘Pint & Caint’ meetup will take place on Monday 27 January 8pm at Skehan’s Pub.

“It’s a really relaxed atmosphere.

“It’s just a reminder that no matter where you are, your language is a way to connect with others and stay connected to home.”

This meetup also marks the beginning of Croí na Gaeilge’s collaboration with Wide Awake Festival.

The festival, known for its bold and independent lineup, will feature Kneecap as the headline act with their unique mix of Irish and English lyrics, alongside fellow Irish acts CMAT and Sprints.

In addition to their popular ‘Pint & Caint’ meetups, Croí na Gaeilge has hosted a variety of events designed to bring the Irish language into social settings.

For more information about the meetup on Monday 27 January and to get involved with Croí na Gaeilge, follow the collective on Instagram @croinagaeilge.

Skehan’s will be offering Guinness and Guinness Zero for £4 for everyone in the pub to celebrate the night. Also a promotion on Lucky Sod Irish Whiskey Liqueur 3 for £10. Any musicians are encouraged to bring along instruments as the will be a music jam taking place at 9pm. Everyone is welcome to play in this session.