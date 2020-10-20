Irish in Britain supports dementia carers with new project

Irish in Britain’s new dementia service, the Cuimhne Carers Project is now in operation.

The service aims to help family carers care for their loved ones and make life a bit easier for themselves while protecting their own health.

Some of these carers can be caring 24/7 every day of the year but it is a responsibility they can be unprepared for and have little support with.

The situation has been even more difficult during the pandemic with people with dementia and their carers being additionally isolated.

The project consists of a series of weekly online sessions covering the main issues faced by family carers. The webinars by experts in the field are recorded so that those unable to participate in the live sessions can view them at a more convenient time. The sessions so far have included information about dementia, communicating with the person who has dementia, practical skills to make communication, dressing, eating and sleeping less problematic.

One user said: “I want to say a special Go raibh míle maith agaibh because I shared the link to a very close friend who is a carer and who says the webinars have been really good. I appreciate that so much. You’re offering people a lifeline.”

Future webinars will be about minimising and managing difficult behaviour and importantly looking after the carers’ own health. Others will also cover difficult conversations such as planning for the future, legal and financial matters and end of life care.

The Cuimhne Carers Project section of Irish in Britain’s website also consists of an extensive online resource of culturally sensitive reminiscence materials, talks by Irish people living with dementia and activities such as the My Story memory book, music playlists and links to cultural archives in Ireland.

There is also a list of relevant services, Irish organisations and external agencies offering support advice and information to family carers of people with dementia. Although the project is primarily for Irish people, it will be helpful to carers of any background.

Brian Dalton, Irish in Britain’s CEO, said, “Supporting carers has never been more important as we experience changing and increased restrictions, and all are welcome to make use of this valuable resource.”

For more information, go to the Irish in Britain website.