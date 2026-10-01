Irish Film & TV UK move flagship festival to January

The 15th annual Irish Film Festival London and Irish Film Awards, which up to now have taken place in November, have been moved to January next year.

November will still be marked by some preview screenings and events but the next edition of the festival, which has taken place in November since it was established in 2011, will instead take place 27- 31 January 2027 with the Irish Film Awards taking place on 1 February. This move brings the festival closer to St Brigid’s Day which the organisation has marked with events and screenings in the past.

Irish Film & Television UK (IFTUK), formerly known as Irish Film London, announced the news last week.

IFTUK said in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce some exciting news regarding the 15th Irish Film Festival London and Irish Film Awards.

“Following extensive discussions, the IFTUK Board has decided to move the festival and awards to a new date in the calendar. The 15th Irish Film Festival London will now take place from 27 to 31 January 2027, with the Irish Film Awards taking place on 1 February 2027.

“Ahead of the festival, we will host a series of special preview screenings and events in partnership with the Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith, and the Century Club in November 2026.

“The red-carpet gala opening night will take place at our regular venue, the Vue Cinema, Leicester Square, on 27 January.

“The festival will then roll out across cinemas in London, culminating in the Irish Film Awards at the prestigious Century Club in Soho.”

There is also a change of personnel with Derek Murphy being appointed IFTUK’s year-round Festival Director.

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Derek has served as Festival Director of IFTUK’s Pride Film Festival for the past two years and headed Q-IFTUK, the organisation’s arm for queer stories.

Derek also presented the 2025 Irish Film Awards.

IFTUK has also appointed the highly respected and experienced Guest Curator/Director, Úna Langlois, for the 15th Irish Film Festival London.

Úna Langlois has more than three decades’ experience directing and programming film festivals and cultural events. She co-founded and programmed the IndieCork Film Festival in Ireland, which ran from 2013 to 2025.

She also co-founded the 13th Parish Jersey International Film Festival (Channel Islands) in 2018, where she is Co-Director and Programmer.

She programmed the Kino Arthouse Cinema in Cork for ten years, and from 1995 – 2013, she was Programmer for the Cork Film Festival.

At the Green Ray Film Agency, she promoted Irish film to international festivals 2020- 2025.

She also served at the Irish stand at Clermont Ferrand International Short Film Festival for many years promoting Irish film.

Úna has curated international festivals in the U.S.A., France, Algeria, Italy, Germany and the U.K and has participated regularly as a jury member at the Hamburg Short Film Festival, Uppsala International short Film Festival, Go Short Nijmegen, Galway Film Fleadh, Foyle Film Festival, and the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs).

IFTUK’s Chair Carey Fitzgerald, said: “We have been discussing moving the date of the Irish Film Festival & Irish Film Awards for the past couple of years now, as November is such busy time of the year and is so close to other festivals.

“The board and team of IFTUK agreed that January/February is the perfect time for the festival and awards and we can also combine our St Brigid’s Day celebrations with the Festival. We are delighted that Derek will join us as our year round Festival Director and having Una as our Guest Curator/Director with her impressive track record is a great combination.”

Úna Langlois added: “I am delighted to join the 15th Irish Film Festival London and look forward to working with the team towards an exciting and vibrant festival. IFFL has excelled at showcasing the best of Irish cinema to London and UK audiences. The festival is a unique and invaluable celebration of Irish stories and imagination, a celebration to which everyone is invited.”

Natasha Orlando Kappler, who has curated the short films for IFTUK for the past two years, will programme the short film collections again for the festival.

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