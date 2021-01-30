Irish Film London to mark St. Brigid’s Day with female-led programme

01/30/2021

Irish Film London will mark St Brigid’s Day with a full programme of events running from Sunday 31 January to Tuesday 2 February, delivered in association with the Embassy of Ireland Great Britain and a cohort of Irish cultural organisations.

The festival line-up offers online audiences the chance to revisit recent female-fronted Irish feature films, a selection of Irish shorts, two new podcast releases and exclusive conversations with some of the filmmakers involved.

Irish Film London continues to produce online events in response to the current pandemic, as part of an audience engagement strategy that has also resulted in significant audience retention.

After their St. Patrick’s Day Film Festival in March 2020 was diverted online at short notice, owing to the UK’s sudden lockdown, the team have continued to plan and deliver digital film screenings, courses and a range of other activities for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

New content for this Spring festival, traditionally a celebration of the feminine in Ireland, includes feature films Dirty God from director Sacha Polak, Cathy Brady’s Wildfire which earned festival screenings at Toronto and BFI London Film Festival and Lenny Abrahamson’s breakout awards contender Room.

Abrahamson, himself a patron of the festival will join new Head of IFL Gerry Maguire for an exclusive conversation about the film and what the film means to him in the context of these female fronted events.

A new curated selection of short film content will be also available via the Irish Film From Home platform– the only dedicated online platform for Irish film, TV and animation in the UK with a regular feed of Irish films, talks and film-related resources. Almost 50 Irish films have been featured on IFFH already, with plans for more high profile content to be presented this year.

The recently launched IFL podcast series has seen a new audience generated thanks to the appeal of audio content inspired by the latest and greatest Irish film, TV and animation. It includes recordings of live Q&As and interviews from their festival events and awards ceremonies, in addition to a host of brand-new interviews. Recent interviewees include Saoirse Ronan, Lenny Abrahamson and Fiona Shaw.

Two new additions for this series of events will see interviews with Roisin Conaty and Bridget Christie made available alongside an interview with all-female production company Alfonso Films.

IFL was due to celebrate its 10th Anniversary Festival and Awards in London this autumn with a bold showcase, befitting its ten years of championing Irish film, TV and animation. These have been postponed in order to preserve that official milestone, until November 2021, when the festival experience can match the atmosphere and intimacy that audiences and filmmakers have come to expect from their festival events.

New Head of IFL Gerry Maguire said, “With COVID-19 still a threat to public events, we’re continuing to focus on what’s possible online through our great Irish Film From Home platform, offering a unique Irish film experience, and the IFL podcast providing that extra dimension. But I’m proud to say my first events for Irish Film London will also include features and conversations which draw attention to contemporary women’s rights issues.”

The full programme of St Brigid’s Day 2021 events from all partner organisations is available here.