Irish Film London mark St. Patrick’s Day with annual festival

03/14/2021



Irish Film London have partnered with the Mayor of London once again to bring Londoners and the wider community together for a very exciting line-up of new feature films, shorts, talks and live events 13- 17 March available from their new Eventive platform

Presented with support from Greater London Authority, IFL’s festivities will form part of the Mayor of London’s annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations, alongside content from a number of other Irish cultural organisations.

Embodying the Mayor’s theme of #LondonTogether, the IFL’s film festival line-up offers online audiences the chance to catch exciting recent Irish feature films including an exclusive collaboration with Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF), a curated programme of Irish shorts, filmmaker Q&A’s, industry sessions, a children’s workshop to complement their animation feature and the Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers from the World-beating Cartoon Saloon.

The content for this year’s St Patrick’s Film Festival also includes a special pre-release preview screening of Rose Plays Julie from directing duo Desperate Optimists (Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor) which screened at BFI London Film Festival in 2019 and Dublin International Film Festival in 2020.

The Evening Redness in the South by Colin Hickey is a gentle, dialogue-free snapshot of life on an Irish building site and has been nominated for multiple cinematography awards at global festivals.

Phil Sheerin’s dark directorial feature debut The Winter Lake stars Sex Education’s Emma Mackey.

Liam Neeson narrates the RTÉ documentary The Hunger, The Story of the Irish Famine, directed by Ruán Magan.

There is also a selection of short films including 2 Oscar-longlisted titles: How to Fall in Love in a Pandemic by Michael-David McKearnan and The Ferry by Niall McKay.

For more information, click here.