Irish Film and Television UK announces first pride film festival

Marking 10 years since the legalisation of same sex marriage in Ireland, Irish Film & TV UK (IFTUK) will host it’s first Pride film festival.

Formerly known as Irish Film London, Irish Film & Television UK (IFTUK) showcases and celebrates the best of Irish film.

Hosted in partnership with the London LGBTQ Network, the Century Club and Peccadillo Pictures, the event is free to attend and will be held at the exclusive Century Club in Shaftesbury Avenue.

Carey Fitzgerald, Chair of IFTUK, said: “We are delighted that, with the support of Screen Ireland, we are able to hold our first Pride Film Festival. Partnering and collaborating with The Century Club, Peccadillo Pictures and the Irish LGBTQ Network has enabled us to extend our network and reach to as wide an audience as possible. There is an awful lot of talent in Ireland and it’s a pleasure to celebrate the work of queer Irish filmmakers. We are looking forward to building on this for many years to come.”

The festival programme includes Graham Cantwell’s Who We Love, the story of best friends who navigate the troubled waters of school life and explore Dublin’s vibrant and sometimes dark LGBTQ+ scene under the sharp eye of the reluctant mentor Oonagh. This will be followed by a Q&A with the director and Peccadillo Pictures Founder & Managing Director Tom Abel, hosted by Irish Actor, Broadcaster & Presenter, Derek Murphy.

Derek Murphy who will also present his specially curated mix of Queer Irish short films, Web-series & Music Videos designed to promote Queer Irish filmmakers & talent.

Anika O’Hagan-Ploug’s award-winning Colour Me Pink is a tender stop-motion music video that captures the emotion and uncertainty of queer young love, set to the dreamy rhythms of K E L’s indie-pop track.

Lisa Service’s Best Before tells the story of a couple heading into their final round of IVF treatment, as the stresses of the unknown begin to put pressure on their idyllic farm life.

Blending ancient Indian myth with the Irish language, An Talamh Faoi Gheasa – The Enchanted Land is a visually rich short film exploring gender fluidity, transformation, and queer identity through the tale of King Sudyumna and Ila, brought to life by Subhashini Goda and Pradeep Mahadeshwar.

JD Kelleher’s The Devil is in the Detail is a vibrant pop music video and celebration of queer resilience, filmed across iconic London locations and bursting with colour, pride, and defiant joy.

Dave Moran’s charming debut Romance is Dad is a playful queer comedy about two dads trying to rekindle the spark on a rare weekend away, until a bag mix-up leads to unexpected chaos and heartfelt laughs.

The festival will also include a set from drag queen Orla Nothin’, best known as the first drag queen on Say Yes To The Dress and for her appearances in the ‘E4’ series Queens of Clean and Iris Live (Channel 4, Cardiff) and the BBC campaign for Pride in London (Dionne Edwards).

IFTUK will also be showing a collection of Irish language LGBTQ+ films from the IFTUK App.

IFTUK’s Pride Festival runs 2- 4 July.

To book your tickets email julie@IFTUK.com .

For more information, click here.