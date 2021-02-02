Irish Elderly Advice Network campaign to help with the vaccine effort

02/02/2021

The Irish Elderly Advice Network, a leading charity supporting older Irish people in the UK, have launched campaign to encourage the Irish community to help the vaccine effort.

The campaign is asking people to 1) take the vaccine if offered, and 2) Volunteer to help with the largest vaccination effort the country has ever seen.

The charity have released a video which hears from Aisling Clifford, an NHS nurse of 20 years, originally from Kerry, reassuring people that the vaccine is safe, and asking people to volunteer to help if they can. The video has been shared on social media by the Irish Embassy and the Irish In Britain, as well as many older Irish people themselves.

They have also released a video of Connemara born Barbara Carroll, aged 80, who is an Irish Pensioners Choir member, speaking about her experience of having the vaccine. Barbara also encourages people to take the vaccine if offered.

Nora Mulready, Director of Irish Elderly Advice Network, says: “Please take the vaccine if it is offered to you.

“It is safe, and it will help protect you and people around you.

“If you are able, please volunteer to help with the vaccine effort. The Irish community has been brilliant during this pandemic, helping neighbours, helping the older Irish community, and helping older and vulnerable friends and family members.

“We know that people want to do whatever they can to help and we are therefore encouraging people to join the vaccine roll-out effort throughout the UK.

“The NHS is calling for volunteers on various roles – stewards, vaccinators, drivers, and more.

“We know the Irish community will answer that call.”

You can volunteer by going to nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk/i-want-to-volunteer .

If you would like help or advice, please contact the Irish Elders Helpline, Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, 02074280471.