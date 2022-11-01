Ireland’s oldest city to celebrate ten years of Winterval with its biggest ever festival

01/11/2022

Waterford will host its 10th annual Winterval Festival from 18 November to 23 December with its biggest ever programme of events.



A total of 38 events are on offer with 25 of which are free of charge.

Among the attractions for younger visitors will be:

• a gigantic ‘magical’ talking post box for children to post their Christmas letters and be entertained by an elf post collection show each weekend

• a hall of magic mirrors

• several free children’s workshops

• a free shadow puppet show

• GLOW a ‘magical trail of lights’ at New Street Gardens for families to explore.

The Winterval Light Show will be projected onto the purpose-built Winterval Castle entry point.

This will be every half hour and will include special effects.

Old favourites will return including the ice rink on the city’s quayside, the vintage Ferris wheel at Arundel Square, a vintage carousel, the Waterford Eye is also back as is a reimagined Winterval Mini Express train.

Newer attractions include a virtual ride in Santa’s sleigh and a Wizard and Dragon interactive animatronic exhibition.

Santa will be centre stage at the festival in the heart of the city on Broad Street in Santa’s Central Station.

There will be live music on stage each weekend in Waterford’s cultural quarter as the backdrop to the festival market – which will be in a series of wooden chalets through the spine of Ireland’s oldest city spanning the Viking city from George’s Street to Hanover Street and onto Gladstone Street.

The market will connect with Waterford Crafts at Garter Lane Gallery, all-encompassing a variety of over 100 food, drinks crafts and gift producers and creators.

Déise Medieval will host a traditional Viking Settlement where festivalgoers can hark back in time and enjoy the real-life smells, foods and experiences of Viking life.

The full Winterval Festival programme is available to view and book online at www.winterval.ie