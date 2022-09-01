Ireland’s jobless rate rose to 4.3 per cent last month

Ireland’s unemployment rate rose slightly in August to 4.3 per cent from 4.2 per cent, said the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The number of people unemployed was 117,200 in August 2022, compared with 114,300 in July 2022.

A year ago, that figure was 5.5 per cent, meaning the number of unemployed year on year fell 23,500.

The CSO’s monthly unemployment estimates show that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was unchanged at 4.1 per cent for men from July and down from 5.5% in August 2021.

It was up to 4.5 per cent for women from a revised rate of 4.4 per cent in July 2022, and down from 5.4 per cent in August 2021.

The youth unemployment rate, for those aged 15 to 24 years, rose to 11.6 per cent from a revised rate of 11.1 per cent in July 2022.

The rate remained unchanged at 3.1 per cent for people aged 25 to 74 years from July 2022.

Statistician in the CSO’s labour market analysis section John Mullane said: “The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2022 was 4.3 per cent, up from a rate of 4.2 per cent in July 2022 and down from 5.5 per cent in August 2021.

“The rate of 4.3 per cent in August 2022 is lower than the pre-pandemic level of 5 per cent in August 2019.

“The unemployment rate for men was 4.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent for women in August 2022.”

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 117,200 in August 2022, compared with 114,300 in July 2022.

There was a decrease of 23,500 in the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed from a year earlier.

The seasonally adjusted number of men unemployed was 59,100 in August 2022, compared with 58,700 in July 2022.

For August 2022, the seasonally adjusted number of women unemployed was 58,100, compared with 55,600 in July 2022.