Ireland’s Foreign Minister in London to discuss Northern Ireland and other matters

04/14/2021

Ireland’s Foreign Minister (and Minister for Defence) Simon Coveney arrives in London this afternoon to discuss recent developments in Northern Ireland, British-Irish and EU-UK relations and the implementation of the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol.

Other foreign policy issues will also be discussed in the context of Ireland’s membership of the Security Council.

Mr Coveney, who is in London today and tomorrow, is meeting Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandown Lewis, and Brexit Secretary Lord David Frost.

He will also meet Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh and Shadow Foreign Secretary, Lisa Nandy.

Ireland currently sits on the UN Security Council.