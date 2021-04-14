Ireland’s Foreign Minister in London to discuss Northern Ireland and other matters

04/14/2021

Ireland’s Foreign Minister (and Minister for Defence) Simon Coveney arrives in London this afternoon to discuss recent developments in Northern Ireland, British-Irish and EU-UK relations and the implementation of the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol.

Other foreign policy issues will also be discussed in the context of Ireland’s membership of the Security Council.

Mr Coveney, who is in London today and tomorrow, is meeting Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandown Lewis, and Brexit Secretary Lord David Frost.

He will also meet Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh and Shadow Foreign Secretary, Lisa Nandy.

Ireland currently sits on the UN Security Council.

Briefing journalists in Dublin on Ireland’s Brexit Readiness
Minister for Foreign Affairs Trade Simon Coveney pictured speaking at media briefing.

Related News

Taoiseach welcomes timely increase in Pfizer jabs allocation by EU
0 Shares 04/14/2021

Monthly UK Recruitment Round-Up
0 Shares 04/14/2021 in News, Community

Palace announce death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh
0 Shares 04/09/2021 in News

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register