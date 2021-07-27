Ireland’s Ambassador to UK’s term extended by a year

07/27/2021
Ambassador O’Neill has run the Embassy of Ireland in London since September 2017
Ireland’s Incoming Ambassador to Britain from next year, Martin Fraser, who runs the Department of the Taoiseach and is Ireland’s most senior civil servant

Ireland’s highly regarded and immensely popular Ambassador to the UK, Adrian O’Neill, and his equally popular wife, Aisling, have been asked to extend their term in London by another year.
Ambassador O’Neill assumed the post – the busiest and most sensitive of the Department of Foreign Affairs’ diplomatic missions – in September 2017.
He will be succeeded next year by Ireland’s most senior civil servant, Martin Fraser, who currently runs the Department of the Taoiseach where he has worked in different capacities since 2007, assuming the top job in 2011.

