Ireland against New Zealand is the standout fixture of the Nations Championship this weekend as Andy Farrell’s side prepare for a huge All Blacks test at Eden Park. Ireland arrive unbeaten after victories over Australia and Japan, but New Zealand will provide their toughest challenge yet.

Ireland struggled to get past the challenge of a plucky Japan side last Saturday in Newcastle, 36-20, with head coach Andy Farrell admitting that “it happens in sport when you tinker a lot.”

“We put the team [the players] under a lot of pressure this week as coaches with the changes,” he added, following their opening round 33-31 win over Australia.

Farrell made ten changes from the side that defeated the Wallabies in Sydney, with only three or four first-choice players in the starting XV against Japan.

Despite the scrappy nature of their victory over Eddie Jones’ side, Ireland accumulated a further five points to propel them to the top of the Northern Hemisphere table.

To date, the inaugural Nations Championship has proven a considerable success with some outstanding matches.

None more so than New Zealand’s narrow (34-32) victory over France on the first weekend, and Scotland pushing South Africa all the way last weekend in a compelling match, before going down 42-28.

Although Ireland have done everything that could be asked of them at this stage, next Saturday’s clash with the All Blacks at Eden Park (KO 8.10am Irish Time) will be the acid test of Farrell’s side’s standing in the world order.

New Zealand comfortably beat a disappointing Italy side last weekend (47-17) and are looking a more cohesive outfit under Dave Rennie than previously with Scott Robertson at the helm.

Impressive

There were four new caps for Ireland against Japan: Billy Bohan, Sam Illo, Bryn Ward and Sean Jansen, who was by far the most impressive.

Jansen is a totally committed, abrasive player who really gets stuck in.

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Whether he is tackling, ball carrying, rucking or mauling, there is no lack of forceful commitment.

All very much the traits that Farrell looks for in a player, and he was quick to laud the Connacht man after the game.

“The way Sean Jansen actually attacked the game as a debutant was there as a learning for everyone,” said Farrell.

“To be able to get the man of the match and play like he did first up is a massive credit to him, and it’s a great learning for others coming in.”

Clearly there is stiff opposition for the number eight shirt with Jack Conan and Caelan Doris already in situ, but Jansen is just as effective at blindside or at eight.

He could equally be employed as a very effective impact player from the bench, and it would be no surprise if he was used in some capacity against the All Blacks after his impressive debut.

Positive

All positive stuff, but if Ireland are to make it three wins from three, they’ll need to go up a few levels at Eden Park, from their wins over Japan and Australia.

“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot, whether it was discipline or leaving them access, especially in the second half, we were kind of camped on our own line,” said captain for the day Tadhg Beirne.

The Munsterman was particularly disappointed with their first phase possession.

“Our errors around the set-piece fed their energy and gave them opportunities to attack, but credit to the lads we fought hard to keep them out at times and get the win,” he added.

Ireland’s continuing problems with set-piece possession will be concerning the coaching staff.

Japan’s first try was directly attributable to an over-thrown lineout which Taira Main gladly snatched before running 40 metres unimpeded.

Things only deteriorated from there with the Irish lineouts becoming a lottery. Paul O’Connell must have been extremely frustrated.

As a perfectionist coach he would have been embarrassed by the inadequacies of the lineout, in particular, but also by the way the lighter Japanese scrum held the upper hand in that area.

These failings will have been noted by the All Blacks, and O’Connell and John Fogerty have a busy week ahead in an attempt to rectify the problems.

Record breaker

New Zealand’s facial win over Italy included a hat-trick of tries for winger Will Jordan.

In doing so, he became the highest try scorer in All Blacks history, with 50 tries in 56 matches. He will be keen to extend that record at Eden Park.

Ireland will hope that Rob Baloucoune’s hamstring strain recovers in time to provide a threat of their own out wide.

Over the past ten years Ireland and New Zealand have been building a hotly contested rivalry.

Last November, the All Blacks overran Ireland in Chicago (26-13) in what was one of the worst performances by an Irish team in some time.

Farrell will be eager to set the record straight on Saturday but there is no doubt that the level of performance from his players will need to substantially improve if they are to win.