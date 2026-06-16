IFTUK announce programme for second Irish Pride Film Festival in London

Irish Film & Television UK (IFTUK) have announced the programme for their second Q-IFTUK Irish Pride Film Festival London, taking place on Tuesday 23 June 2026 at the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith, and on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 June 2026 at the Century Club Soho, London.

Presented by Q-IFTUK, the dedicated LGBTQ+ branch of Irish Film & Television UK (IFTUK), in partnership with Screen Ireland and Culture Ireland, the festival celebrates queer Irish storytelling across film, television and the arts.

Following the success of its inaugural 2025 edition, the festival includes an expanded programme of screenings, panel discussions, industry networking and live events, continuing its mission to amplify diverse voices from Ireland and the Irish diaspora, fostering cross-cultural connections within the UK.

Q-IFTUK is led by Irish actor, presenter and producer Derek Murphy.

Derek Murphy said: “Pride month is finally here and we are so excited to be coming back for the second year of the Q-IFTUK Irish Pride Film Festival. We want to show the world the sheer amount of LGBT+ Irish talent there is out there and shine a spotlight on these amazing filmmakers and artists.”

Carey Fitzgerald, Chair of IFTUK, said: “Following the runaway success of our Irish Pride Festival in 2025, we knew this work needed to continue all year round and are proud to be the only Irish LGBTQ+ Arts Organisation in the UK. The distinctive programme covers a broad range of stories, showcasing some of the exciting new talent emerging from the community.”

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The festival will open at the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith on Tuesday 23 June with Bród Bites #1, the first of two Irish queer short film programmes. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers, directors, actors and artists from the evening’s programme, as well as an industry panel and networking.

On Friday 26 June, the festival moves to The Century Club Soho with an industry panel from Fealy Films, who will discuss their 12-12 Film Challenge: producing 12 shorts in 12 months and getting working-class filmmakers back on set with the help of the film industry.

The panel will be followed by Bród Bites #2.

The evening will close with a drag extravaganza from Orla Nothin’.

On Saturday 27 June, the festival will present a screening of feature length romantic comedy Girls & Boys, written and directed by Donncha Gilmore and starring Liath Hannon and Adam Lunnon-Collery.

Set on the streets of night-time Dublin, the award-winning feature follows rugby player Jace and aspiring trans filmmaker Charlie as sparks fly and old wounds resurface.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew, before the Q-IFTUK Irish Pride Awards 2026, hosted by Derek Murphy.

Awards will be presented for Best Performance, Best Short Film and the Audience Choice Award.

This edition’s jury includes Stephen Kelliher, co-founder and Managing Director of established London-based sales and film finance outfit Bankside Films, and film director David Freyne (Eternity, Dating Amber, The Cured), an IFTUK Patron alongside Colin Farrell, Saoirse Ronan and Ros Hubbard.

Q-IFTUK’s Irish Pride Film Festival takes place Tuesday 23 June at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, Friday 26 June and Saturday 27 June at the Century Club Soho.

For more information, go to iftuk.com.