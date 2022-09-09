Hundreds attend Tallaght funeral

09/09/2022

Hundreds of mourners attended today’s funeral of three siblings who were killed in in their home in Dublin last weekend.

Three white coffins, for eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash, were placed in front of the altar at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield, Tallaght.

Large photographs in heart-shaped frames with floral decorations were placed inside the chapel alongside poems, pictures and teddy bears in their memory.

Fr Paul O Driscoll, chaplain to the Parish of the Travelling People, said the mass.

A collection of books about Elvis were brought to the altar to represent Lisa’s love of his music along with a book on driving lessons to remember her efforts to pass her driving test.

Christy’s football gloves were brought to the altar and a cushion and teddy bear to remember Chelsea.

Fr O’Driscoll paid tribute to the siblings’ 14-year old brother, who was in the house at the time of the attack.

He said his bravery in raising the alarm and seeking help was an inspiration to courage and love.

Fr O’Driscoll also spoke of the impact a crisis has on people and their community.

There was nothing anyone could do to stop it happening, he said.

“When the unexpected happens during a communal crisis, we are not alone. We are friends, and neighbours, and we all experience the same break in reality. Bereft of words, all of us hold the same question. How could this be happening?”

After mass, the three siblings were brought to Bohernabreena Cemetery for burial.

Speaking before the funeral, St Aidan’s Parish Priest Fr O’Shaughnessy said family members were “numb with silence” during the removal on Thursday night.

“It was probably one of the most silent removals to a church that I have ever experienced, since my ordination,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It was a moment where the community and, indeed, and all those present were just shocked and numb at seeing such beautiful young lives being brought into the church at this stage.

“It’s quite extraordinary to see the family just completely numb with silence.”