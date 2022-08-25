How to save up to £600 a year in fuel cost

25/08/2022

Supermarket chain Iceland has published a study of how our main cooking appliances can cost to run each year.

And the electric cooker can be the most expensive – costing £316.54 annually – but it says savings of up to £604 can be had.

Iceland carried out the survey with energy supplier Utilita, based on the average amount of time each appliance is used for per day.

The most energy intensive is the electric cooker, which can cost up to £316.54 a year to run, the microwave can cost just 8p a day, totalling £30.02 annually.

A gas cooker costs 33p a day, or £120.83 a year, and the part-electric, part-gas dual cooker costs 72p daily, or £264.03 annually.

An air fryer costs 14p a day to run – totalling £52.74 over 12-months.

The figures are based on the latest figures from Cornwall Insight on 22 August.

Icealnd, with Utilita, will next month roll out their Shop Smart, Cook Savvy campaign in-stores and online to help identify the most economical ways of cooking.

Utilita and Iceland explain the most energy-efficient appliances

The survey found batch-cooking food could save up to £158 a year, while using the right sized pan, with a lid, could cut costs by £72.

Letting water simmer rather than leaving it boil can save £68 annually.

Not overfilling the kettle could save you an extra £19 over 12 months.

The research is based on the energy consumption of 83 appliances across 24 sources, including academic research, legislation, and data collected from popular shopping websites.

It comes after research of 2,000 households found they spend approximately 43 minutes cooking each day, with 42 per cent using the oven by default for most of their cooking needs.

More than half (52 per cent) admitted they don’t know which of their cooking appliances cost more to run.

Utilita’s sustainability lead Archie Lasseter said: “The rising cost of energy is going to create seismic shifts in consumer behaviour associated with energy consumption, through a new awareness of the cost to consume.

“The impact will be far greater than any of the Government’s green initiatives ever could have achieved.

“Although cooking is said to account for 4 per cent of the average energy bill, the savings speak for themselves.

“It’s vital that consumers are given the facts they need in order to use less energy in the interest of the pocket and the planet.”

Utilita and Iceland have committed to 11 pledges – including an overhaul of Iceland’s own-product packaging to reflect more energy efficient cooking appliances and methods, and a national Cooking High 5 consumer awareness tour.

Iceland’s managing director,Richard Walker, said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to be the biggest national issue facing consumers.

“As a private, family-run business, we’re constantly looking at both short- and long-term initiatives that can offer any support.”