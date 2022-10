How food prices increased in the past year

19/10/2022

The cost of food and drink in the UK has increased at its sharpest rate since 1980, with surges in the prices of many key items in the average household’s shopping basket.

The rise in the cost of groceries has been accelerated by the war in Ukraine and the fall in value of terling, which has pushed up the cost of fertiliser and animal feed due to the impact on grain supply from the region.

Global meat prices have jumped as a result, while the knock-on effect to oil production in the regions has also hit the price of sunflower oil and other fats.

The weakness in the pound has caused more expensive imported products and ingredients.

Karen Betts, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said: “Food and drink manufacturers continue to do everything they can to keep product prices down, but huge rises in ingredient, raw material, energy, and other costs mean they have no choice but to pass some price rises on.”

Here are some examples of how the cost of food has risen in the past year.

The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to September 2022.