Survivors and witnesses of historical child sexual abuse in Irish schools are being invited to take part in a confidential survey launched by Ireland’s Commission of Investigation. The survey is the first step in examining how allegations of abuse between 1927 and 2013 were handled and will help identify cases for formal investigation.

People living outside Ireland who experienced sexual abuse, and those with information about such abuse in Irish schools between 1927 and 2013, are being invited to participate in the survey being conducted by Ireland’s new Commission of Investigation into the Handling of Historical Child Sexual Abuse in Schools.

The Commission of Investigation was established in July 2025. Although it has now been operating for 15 months, the survey marks the first stage of its work.

The Commission was established after an Irish Government scoping inquiry found 2,395 allegations of historical sexual abuse across 308 schools run by religious orders between 1927 and 2013.

More Than 40,000 Survivors Estimated

Broader inquiries beyond religious-run schools led the Irish Government to estimate that more than 40,000 people survived historical sexual abuse in Irish schools during the period covered by the investigation.

Irish Appeal Court judge Michael MacGrath is chairing the Commission. He is joined by four commissioners: Irish-American High Court judge Mary Ellen Ring, solicitor Roddy Bourke, and child safeguarding experts Michele Clarke and Kieran McGrath.

The Commission’s remit covers all school types, including primary, secondary, community, comprehensive, boarding, fee-paying, non-fee-paying, religious, non-religious and special schools.

Who Is Being Asked To Take Part?

The Commission is inviting people who were sexually abused as children in a school, or in circumstances connected to a school, between 1927 and 2013 to share information through the survey.

Family members may complete the survey on behalf of somebody who experienced abuse and is either deceased or unable to participate.

The survey is also open to people who have relevant information about abuse in schools, including teachers, former pupils who witnessed abuse, individuals who were aware of concerns at the time, and those who reported concerns.

According to the Commission, participation is voluntary and confidential. An independent specialist support service is also available to those who choose to take part.

How The Survey Information Will Be Used

Information gathered through the survey will help the Commission select sample cases for its formal investigation.

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Participants will be asked whether they are willing to provide additional information to investigators at a later stage.

The Commission will focus on cases in which concerns about historical child sexual abuse may not have been properly handled or pursued. It will examine why this happened and who was responsible for any failures.

The inquiry will also hear directly from survivors and report on the long-term impact of childhood sexual abuse in Irish schools.

Support Available For Participants

The survey is available online at commissionofinvestigation.ie, where a detailed participation guide can also be accessed.

Printed copies of the survey can be requested by emailing info@commissionofinvestigation.ie or calling +353 1 920 8787.

The independent organisation One in Four, which supports adult survivors of child sexual abuse, is offering assistance to anyone considering taking part in the survey. It can be contacted at coi@oneinfour.ie or +353 1 611 4654.