Hillary Clinton appointed Chancellor of Queen’s University

01/02/2020

Hillary Clinton is to be the new chancellor of Queen’s University, Belfast (QUB). Secretary Clinton, who received an honorary doctorate from Queen’s in October 2018, will become the University’s 11th and first female Chancellor.

In a statement, Mrs Clinton said Accepting the position, Secretary Clinton, said: “It is a great privilege to become the Chancellor of Queen’s University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years. The University is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence.”

She takes up her role immediately and will serve for a period of five years.

While the role of chancellor is mainly a ceremonial one, securing Mrs Clinton will be seen as a coup for Queen’s.

The chancellor often presides at graduation ceremonies and is also an ambassador for the university abroad.

Mrs Clinton will also act as an advisor to the vice-chancellor Prof Ian Greer and senior management.

Mr Stephen Prenter, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Senate, the University’s governing body, said: “I am delighted that Queen’s has chosen Hillary Clinton to be its new Chancellor. Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community.”

Hillary’s connection to Northern Ireland stretches back over two decades.

She first visited Northern Ireland as First Lady in November 1995 with her husband, President Bill Clinton when he was the first serving US president to visit Northern Ireland.

He has been a regular visitor to the country since then.

However, after winning the Democratic nomination for the White House, she lost the 2016 Presidential election to Donald Trump.