London- based Dublin band set for TV debut in Imelda May Christmas Special

20/12/2022

Hawke the Band, the London- based Dublin band (who have been featured in The Irish World previously) are set to make their TV debut in Imelda May’s Sky Arts Christmas special.

Made up of Richie Power and Eoghan MacMahon, Hawke the Band have been proclaimed as “the next big thing” by none other than Christy Dignam of Aslan.

And perhaps aptly for a Christmas special, they will perform their latest track, Miracles.

Richie plays with Éire Óg GAA club in London.

Christmas in Ireland with Imelda May and Friends will be a one-hour special broadcast on Christmas Eve 24 December.

Hosted by Imelda May and filmed at the iconic Pepper Canister Church in the heart of Georgian Dublin, the show will see Imelda joined onstage by Glen Hansard, Jack Lukeman and Loah as well as Hawke The Band.

The show will celebrate the now legendary Grafton Street Christmas Eve busk and is shot in front of a live audience from the Simon Community.

Alongside the musical performances, Sharon Corr will recite Patrick Kavanagh’s A Christmas Childhoodwhile The Dubliners legend, John Sheahan, performs a self-penned poem that captures the magic of Christmas at home. Viewers will also be treated to a very special rendition of the iconic Marino Waltzthat sees John joined onstage by his daughter Ceoladh, Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta and Cormac de Barra.

Speaking ahead of the special, Imelda May said: “We had the most beautiful night you can imagine and captured it all on film so we could share the moment with others. Serendipity was alive and well in abundance and once Maggie Breathnach, Meredith Plant and I got the logistical pieces of the puzzle to fit the evening took on a life of its own. Everyone who was present felt their souls rise and minds calm in the stunning Pepper Cannister Church in Dublin one winters evening. Each artist brought their own divine wonder and brilliance. I wanted to show to the world a true Irish Christmas of all styles, generations and huge talent celebrated through song, story, poetry, family (including my own Dad) and friendship.

“Christmas can often get overwhelming, so I wanted us to encapture the true spirit of this time, observed in Ireland for thousands of years pre-Christianity, in all its simplicity and glory. I wanted to acknowledge the struggles many face at this time so invited both clients and volunteers of the Simon Community to show solidarity and thank the workers for all they do all year round. (There’s an unbelievable moment of fate and beauty with Glen and busker Paddy I’ll never forget) I hope this will make you feel uplifted, nourished and fill your heart to the brim with warmth, joy and of course a sprinkling of magic.”

Christmas in Ireland with Imelda May and Friends, a Sky Original will premiere on Sky Arts and NOW, on Saturday 24th December at 9.30pm.

For more information about Hawke the Band, go to here and here.