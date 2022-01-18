Press the Green Button with Tourism Ireland

01/18/2022

Tourism Ireland are inviting holiday makers from Great Britain to return to the epic coastlines and rugged landscapes of Ireland with their Green Button campaign.

The message of the campaign is to assure Great British holidaymakers that Ireland is once again open for visitors with safety measures in place.

Some well known faces, such as Vogue Williams, Laura Whitmore, Dermot O’Leary and DJ Annie Mac, have lent their support to the campaign.

Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons said: “We are delighted to roll out our new ‘Green Button’ campaign in Britain, a €4.6 million multi-media promotional campaign that will be seen by millions of people across Britain.

“These upcoming events will allow our partners to highlight and sell their product to key contacts in Great Britain- encouraging them to feature Ireland in their 2022 holiday and tour programmes.

“Key priorities to ensure success will include rebuilding consumer confidence, as well as air and sea connectivity, which is vital as an island destination.

“Our key message is that we cannot wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome back visitors from Great Britain.”

