Irish Government looks to further connect with Irish abroad this Christmas

11/30/2020

A new initiative announced by the Irish Government this week calls on members of the diaspora across the globe to celebrate being Irish this Christmas.

Announced by Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, T.D. To Be Irish at Christmas aims to further connect Ireland with the large population of its people who are living far away with many unlikely to be able make it home in this year due to the pandemic.

To Be Irish at Christmas will be a platform to share and swap special memories of Irish Christmases while also celebrating many of the things people love about being Irish through an online programme of Irish music, culture, performances, community engagement and collective spirit from home and abroad.

Diaspora Minister Colm Brophy, who last week told The Irish World that Ireland was rethinking its relationship with the diaspora, said: “Christmas 2020 will be different in many ways but no matter where we are in the world, it will be a time when we think of those we love the most. I am looking forward to the To Be Irish at Christmas initiative which will help the Irish all over the world connect with each other. I hope that many people will take part by submitting their songs, stories, memories or hopes for the year ahead.”

“Christmas 2020 will be different in many ways but no matter where we are in the world, it will be a time when we think of those we love the most.”

As part of the initiative the Government is calling on Irish peeople, families and friends to create short videos from wherever they are in the world saying they want to know what reminds them of home: “Taking inspiration from the History of Ireland in 100 Objects project, To Be Irish at Christmas would like to hear from Irish people across the globe about one thing that connects them to Ireland during the holiday season. From special objects, to songs, recipes, or films, we want to know what reminds our global family of home at this special time of year.”

The programme of events will run from the 21st to 31st of December and will be revealed on Tuesday 8 December.

You can find more information here.