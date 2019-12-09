Golden Globe nominations for Andrew Scott and Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan and Andrew Scott have been nominated for Golden Globes.

The Golden Globes recognise and honour the best of the year’s film and television achievements across categories in musical or comedy and drama for both formats.

Andrew Scott has received his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series for his performance in Phoebe Waller-Bridge BBC hit series’ Fleabag. The nomination comes after Scott was honoured with a Best Actor Award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards last month.

Scott is well known for parts that include Sherlock and Handsome Devil.

Saoirse Ronan has picked up her fifth Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Ronan won her first Golden Globe under Gerwig’s direction in 2017 for Lady Bird. Saoirse Ronan is nominated in the category of Best Actress in a Motion Picture. Saoirse will have to beat competition from Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson and Renée Zellweger for the award.

Saoirse is well known for roles like Atonement, Brooklyn and The Lovely Bones.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony takes place live from the Beverly Hilton on 5 January and will be hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais who returns for the fifth time.